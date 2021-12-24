How is the Overall Development of Maritime Trade Fueling Barge Transportation Growth Prospects – Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

250 Pages Barge Transportation Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts sales of Barge Transportation to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2485

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Barge Transportation. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Barge Transportation Market across various industries and regions.





Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2485

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Barge Transportation market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Barge Transportation

Market Snapshot

Fact.MR has recently published a report on the market for barge transportation. According to the study, the market is expected to reach US$ 123.29 Bn by 2021, up from US$ 119.92 Bn in 2020, representing a Y-o-Y increase of 3.4%. The outlook seems even more optimistic, with the industry expected to reach US$ 191.45 Bn by the end of the 2021-2031 assessment period. The projected compound annual growth rate for the aforementioned period is 4.5%.

Market Size Value in 2021 US$ 123.29 Bn Projected Market Forecast Value by 2031 US$ 191.45 Bn Global Growth Rate (2021 to 2031) 4.5% CAGR Growth Rate of the U.S (2021-2031) 5% CAGR

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2485

Key Segments Covered

Barge Type Dry Bulk Cargo Barge Liquid Cargo Barge Car-Float Barge Power Barge Construction Barge

Vessel Type Open Barge Covered Barge Tank Barge

Voyage Inland Offshore Ocean

Propulsion Towed Barge Self-Propelled Barge



Competitive Landscape

Strategic collaborations enable manufacturers to increase production and meet consumer demand which will increase revenue and market share. Trade will become more efficient and seamless by using new ports and technologies. The result of a strategic collaboration can help the company to increase its production capacity.

In August 2021, SEACOR Holdings Inc. announced the completion of its acquisition of U.S Shipping Corp- a privately owned, leading provider of long-haul marine transportation for chemical and petroleum cargo, rendering it as one of the largest Jones Act tanker operators, with a fleet of 15 coastwise vessels ranging from 150,000-300,000 barrels of capacity

On September 28th, 2021, Taiwan-based Franbo Lines announced that it would be acquiring three bulk carriers as part of its fleet expansion. In addition, it will also purchase you two newly-built bulk carriers: one 40,000 ton bulk carrier acquired from a Japanese firm and one 20,360 ton bulk carrier acquired from a Panamanian company.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Dry bulk cargo barge transportation to capture 55% of total market revenue through 2031

Increasing petrochemicals shipping to widen tank barge growth prospects, capturing 30% of global revenue

By voyage, inland transportation to account for major barge transportation adoption, growing at 6% CAGR

U.S to emerge as the fastest expanding market, clocking a CAGR worth 5.3% through 2031

India to experience major uptake amid high focus on building inland waterways, flourishing at 5% CAGR

“Higher freight rates and the desire to reduce traffic on land will increase demand for barge transportation over the coming years,“ says a Fact.MR analyst.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/557143001/worldwide-revenue-share-of-undercarriage-components-for-mini-excavators-is-expected-to-account-nearly-us-6-5-billion

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Barge Transportation Company & brand share analysis : The report offers in-depth Barge Transportation brand share analysis to estimate percentage of the market covered by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies

: The report offers in-depth Barge Transportation brand share analysis to estimate percentage of the market covered by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies Barge Transportation Historical volume analysis : The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Barge Transportation and projected sales performance for 2021-2031

: The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Barge Transportation and projected sales performance for 2021-2031 Barge Transportation Category & segment level analysis : Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels

: Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels Barge Transportation Consumption by demographics: To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it

To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it Post COVID consumer spending on Barge Transportation: The Fact MR market survey carefully studies consumer spending behavior post COVID-19. It gauges how prevailing trends have influenced their behavior, subsequently impacting their spending power

More Valuable Insights on Barge Transportation Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Barge Transportation, Sales and Demand of Barge Transportation, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.



Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Automotive Domain:

Ground Support Equipment Tires Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

Automotive Steering Rack Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

Automotive Steering Shaft Market– Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: [email protected]

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates