Rise in Seaweed Farming Practices to Propell Demand for Commercial Seaweed Market – Fact.MR Survey

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Commercial Seaweed. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Commercial Seaweed Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Commercial Seaweed market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Commercial Seaweed

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Commercial Seaweed, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Commercial Seaweed Market.

The global seaweed market was worth over US$ 10 Bn in 2020 and is predicted to exceed US$ 15 Bn by the end of the forecast period (2021-2031). Extensive applications of seaweed in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, antimicrobial goods, and biotechnological applications is primarily steering growth across the market.



Key Segments Covered

Product Red Commercial Seaweed Green Commercial Seaweed Brown Commercial Seaweed

Form Liquid Commercial Seaweed Powdered Commercial Seaweed

End User Commercial Seaweed for Direct Consumption Commercial Seaweed for Textiles Commercial Seaweed for Food Additives Commercial Seaweed for Pharma & Personal Care Commercial Seaweed for Paper Manufacturing Commercial Seaweed for Animal Feed Commercial Seaweed for Fertilizers



Competitive Landscape

In the following decade, manufacturers in the Commercial Seaweed market will focus on strategic acquisitions, collaborations, and product launches.

In February 2021, Cargill Foods introduced a new seaweed powder food ingredient for food producers, increasing its line of label-friendly goods. The company claims to be the first in Europe to offer commercial-scale doses of the substance.

Likewise, the National Algae Research Centre in New Zealand intends to jumpstart the country’s commercial seaweed aquaculture industry.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By product, red commercial seaweed is likely to yield over 50% demand until 2031

By end user, animal feed to emerge as an important commercial seaweed consumer, generating 2 out of 5 sales

Demand as food additives to surpass 20.6 kilo tons by the end of 202

Asia commercial seaweed market likely to account for 70% of global market demand

U.S likely to be a lucrative market, with sales expected to top US$ 9.6 Bn

Australia likely to register a growth rate of 4% in value CAGR terms

“Seaweed market manufacturers’ ability to make seaweed market steps more efficient and predictable is expected to maintain demand in forthcoming years,” says the Fact.MR analyst.

