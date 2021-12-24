Consistent Demand for Natural Sweeteners to Drive Growth of Inulin Market – Fact.MR Study

250 Pages Inulin Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Inulin. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Inulin Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Inulin market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Inulin

The inulin industry forecasts that the market is slated to reach US$ 2.2 Bn by the end of the 2021-2031 forecast period as per Fact.MR’s recently revamped report. Consumers are likely to show a greater inclination towards powdered inulin, surging at a CAGR of 6%. Furthermore, applications are likely to be dominant in the functional food & beverage segment, yielding US$ 170 Mn in revenue.

Inulin Market Key Segments

By Source Agave Inulin Chicory Inulin Jerusalem Artichoke Inulin

By Form Powdered Inulin Liquid Inulin

By Nature Organic Inulin Conventional Inulin

By End Use Inulin for Clinical Nutrition Inulin for Dietary Supplements Inulin for Functional Food & Beverages Inulin for Dairy Products Inulin for Infant Formula Inulin for Breakfast Cereals & Cereal Bars Inulin for Meat Products Inulin for Animal Nutrition



Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers in the inulin market are spending in R&D efforts to make required changes to inulin and create higher quality inulin. Manufacturers are also concentrating on product development to guarantee that the company’s product range stays creative in light of current market trends and end-user input.

For example, BENEO offers Orafti®, a naturally sourced fiber derived from chicory root that does not sacrifice taste or texture. It may be used to make a variety of culinary items.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global inulin market likely to reach US$ 1 Bn by 2021-end

Chicory roots derived inulin to be most preferred, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%

By form, powdered inulin consumption to surge at a CAGR of 6%, owing to easy solubility

Organic inulin sales to register an incline of 5% in value CAGR terms until 2031

Inulin for functional food & beverages to yield a revenue worth US$ 170 Mn by 2031

“Increasing expenditure on clinical nutrition and functional foods is driving the global inulin market, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period”, says a Fact.MR analyst.

