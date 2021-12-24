Health Claims Surrounding Protein Infused Food to Create Growth Prospects for Rice Protein – Fact.MR Study

250 Pages Rice Protein Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

Rice Protein Market: Segmentation

Fact MR’s study has done the segmentation of the rice protein market on the basis of product type, source and application, end-use and region.

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Product Type

Polysaccharides

Oligosaccharides

Source

Bacteria

Algae

Fungi

Plants

Other Sources

Application

Beverages

Infant Milk Formula

Bakery & Confectionery

Dairy Products

Savory & Snacks

Animal Feed

Other Applications

End-Use

Manufacturing

Construction

Mining & Agriculture

Healthcare

Services

Homeland Security & Defense

Innovations to Pave Way for Rice Protein in Plant based Protein Market

The global rice protein market is consolidated market with top contender’s holdings more than 40% market share focused on addressing end user needs with rice protein like increase in flow rate, better emulsion and low lump formation.

These top companies have also focused on introduction of innovative products, with an increase in functional properties, and leveraging ‘label claims’ like gluten-free, allergen-free and dairy free among others to meet consumer demand. Some developments include:

In 2020, Milk Specialties launched their ‘PROriz Brown Rice Protein’ and showcased the product at ‘Natural Products Expo West 2020’. PROriz is aimed to meet multiple requirements for nutrition as well as functional properties like heat stability

In 2019, Axiom Foods Inc. entered into an agreement with Univar Solutions as a primary distributor and provider for United States. The agreement was aimed at distributing plant based products including rice protein by leveraging the wide distribution network of Univar Solutions

Key Takeaways of Rice Protein Market

Europe accounts for the highest share in the rice protein market and is expected to grow 2X during the forecast period

Rice protein concentrates are expected to be fastest growing product type in rice protein market and are expected to grow by 2.5X during forecast period

Brown rice is projected to lead the rice protein market and will present faster growth vis-a-vis milled rice

Dry extracts in terms of extract type are expected to add US$ 100 Mn to rice protein market during forecast

In terms of demand, beverages and bases application is expected to show high demand growth and is expected to grow 2.5X in terms of value during forecast period

Demand for breakfast cereals is expected to show significant growth of 2.7X during the forecast period

“Being a highly efficient alternative to other plant-based products, the food and beverages industry is continuing to invest substantially in the rice protein market“, according to a Fact.MR analyst

