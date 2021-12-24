Smart Baseball Bats & Golf Sticks to Account for nearly 40% Global Revenue Share of Smart Sports Equipment Market – Fact.MR Survey

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Smart Sports Equipment market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Smart Sports Equipment

Monitoring the performance of athletes in practice sessions plays an instrumental role in helping them reach their peak performance goals faster. Sports equipment fitted with sensors can be collectively called as smart sports equipment that facilitate monitoring of athletes across multiple sporting events.

Rising demand for active performance analysis in the field of sports has prompted manufacturers towards smart sports equipment. Available sensor technologies can offer a wide range of prototype smart sports equipment, but some companies have been able to offer more detailed improvements in basic smart sports equipment & products. The benefits of smart sports equipment are currently untapped, but many sports experts are showing positive attitude towards their adoption.

The largest barrier for growth of global smart sports equipment market is lack of technological support services in sports industry. Players, athletes and coaches from several parts of the world might not necessarily agree to the adoption of smart sports equipment, considering the differing ethics, unclear awareness of smart sports equipment, and lack of technologies that will help them analyze the data easily.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type Smart Baseball Bat

Smart Golf Stick

Smart Tennis Racket

Smart Hockey Stick

Smart Baseball

Smart Soccer Ball

Smart Rope Connectivity Features Smartphone Synchronization

Wireless Synching

Real Time Data Syncing Pricing Mid

Premium

Super-premium

Competition Tracking

Under Armour Inc.

NIKE Inc.

Amer Sports Corporation

adidas AG

PUMA SE

Callaway Golf Company

Mizuno Corporation

QUATTRIUUM INC.

BABOLAT VS S.A.

Game Golf

are key manufacturers of smart sports equipment profiled in the report.

5 Insights on Global Market for Smart Sports Equipment

Smart baseballs and smart baseball bats sold across the globe in 2017 are expected to harvest revenues worth over US$ 240 Mn collectively. According to the report, smart golf sticks will be among top-selling smart sports equipment in the global market, through 2022.

The report highlights Europe as the largest market for smart sports equipment. Technologically advanced sports industry in this region, and impressive performance of European athletes in global sporting events is expected to drive the demand for smart sports equipment in Europe throughout the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region, on the other hand, will reflect higher revenue growth, compared to Europe’s smart sports equipment sales. By the end of 2022, the APEJ smart sports equipment market will have reached US$ 300 Mn value at a CAGR of above 3%.

Real-time data synching will remain the sought-after connectivity feature among smart sports equipment. Consumers are expected to opt for sports equipment offering real-time data synchronization, over other basic connectivity features such as smartphone connectivity. By the end of 2022, smart sports equipment with real-time data synching will rake in revenues worth over US$ 500 Mn, which is around half of the global smart sports equipment market’s estimated value for that year.

Through 2022, close to half of smart sports equipment sold across the globe will be priced in the mid-range. The demand for premium-priced smart sports equipment will also gain traction, reflecting around one-third share on global revenues throughout the forecast period.

