Personal Care & Cosmetics to Garner the Maximum Share in the Aerosol Cans Market – Fact.MR Survey

The global aerosol cans market continues on a striking course, with worldwide sales assessed to increase by nearly 1.2x by 2027 over 2019, according to a recent study published by Fact.MR.

Global Aerosol Cans Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global aerosol cans market is segmented on the basis of structure, capacity, material, application, region.

Structure One Piece

Two Piece

Three Piece Material Steel

Aluminum

Others ( glass and plastic) Capacity Less than 12 Ounce

12-24 Ounce

More than 24 Ounce Application Personal Care & Cosmetic Packaging

Food Packaging

Household Packaging

Pharmaceutical Packaging

Automotive / Industrial Packaging

Paints & Varnish Packaging Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

Many organizations have been created to safeguard, encourage, and support the aerosol sector, such as the European Association of Aluminum Aerosol Container Manufacturers (AEROBOL) and European Aerosol Federation (FEA). Recent studies and tests of technology have demonstrated aerosol technology that can be used for a broad spectrum of liquids and viscous applications. This has expanded and diversified end-use applications in aerosol cans industry

Demand for Aerosol Cans to Remain Highly Concentrated In the Personal Care & Cosmetic Packaging Industry

The study also found that an increased demand for products such as bug sprays, mosquito repellants, and furniture cleaners in aerosol cans accounted for a substantial market income. Furthermore, essential changes in consumer consumption patterns are anticipated to translate into the growing demand for sophisticated anti-bug formulations that make implementation simpler. The increasing trend of beautification has led to increased demand for skincare, haircare, personal care products, particularly by the female population which is driving the demand in this sector. Moreover, rapid growth in the demand for products with aesthetic packaging, and notable quality is expected to drive demand for aerosol cans in the household sector over the projection period.

Alternative Packaging Solutions Will Impede the Market for the Global Aerosol Cans Market

Fact.MR opines that plant-based plastics or bio-plastics are incredibly sustainable and easy to grow. Presently, plant-based plastics are in use for making water bottles, various food-grade containers, as well as films. The worldwide aerosol cans market is anticipated to see significant development during the forecast period attributable to aerosol cans recyclability. However, substitute packaging, and green packaging techniques pose to be a substantial challenge for the global aerosol cans market as imposed government regulations such as the 1978 ban of chlorofluorocarbons will cease the production and utilization of aerosol cans. Aerosol cans are majorly made from steel and aluminum as both materials can be recycled infinitely without compromising on quality. The recyclability of steel and mostly aluminum is allowing manufacturers to leverage on product innovation with less capital involved.

Europe, to Emerge as a Frontrunner Owing to Rapid Innovations during the Forecast Period

Europe has represented the most significant share and has always been a cornerstone of personal care, health and beauty goods innovation. However, in the realm of global competition in aerosol cans market, its leading position has gradually gained momentum due to product freshness and modernity. Europe is continuously introducing innovations in its design and packaging as well as contributing to the development of the aerosol cans market. This is also primarily due to the developed European economies combined with progress in aerosol cans applications in the personal care, automotive, and healthcare sectors. Such variables are increasing the region’s demand for aerosol cans.

The Fact.MR report offers a forecast of the global aerosol cans market for the period 2019-2027. Advancements in end-use applications are urging market players to invest heavily in research and development activities.

