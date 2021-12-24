Generators Market is Projected to Register a CAGR Value of 5% by 2031 End

Generators Market is Projected to Register a CAGR Value of 5% by 2031 End3 min read
Global Generator Market Segmentation by Category
-
Application:
- Stationary Generators
- Portable Generators
-
Fuel:
- Diesel Generators
- Gas Generators
-
End Use:
- Residential Generators
- Commercial Generators
- Industrial Generators
- Others
-
Capacity:
- 0-100 kVA
- 100-350 kVA
- 350-1000kVA
- Above 1000kVA
-
Region:
- North America
- Latin America
- APEJ
- Europe
- Japan
- MEA
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape for generators is replete with acquisitions by key players. Asia Pacific is a fast-growing market for generators, excluding Japan. With top generator manufacturers in North America, the region is still the most important player in the generator space, globally. Overall, the global market for generators is fragmented in nature.
Key players operating in the global generator market are:
- Cummins Inc
- Yamaha Motor Corporation
- SDMO
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Kubota Corporation
- Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited
- General Electric Corporation
- Doosan Corporation
- Caterpillar Inc
- Cooper Corporation
- AKSA Power Generation
