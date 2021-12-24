All-Terrain Vehicle Market is Expected to Surpass US$ 4 Bn in Revenues by 2031 End

Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts All-Terrain Vehicle sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.

Market Snapshot

The global shipment of all-terrain vehicles are expected to surpass US$ 4 Bn by 2031, according to Fact.MR. As per the report, the market for all-terrain vehicles is anticipated to surge 1.4x until 2031.

With burgeoning demand for off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles are sluggishly gaining traction across several fields such as sports, agriculture, military, tourism and entertainment which is estimated to foster demand in forthcoming years.

Key Segments Covered

Drive type 2WD in All-Terrain Vehicles 4WD in All-Terrain Vehicles AWD in All-Terrain Vehicles

Fuel Type Gasoline-powered All-Terrain Vehicles Below 400 cc 400 – 800 cc More than 800 cc Electric-powered All-Terrain Vehicles

Seating Capacity One Seat All-Terrain Vehicles Two Seat All-Terrain Vehicles

Application Sports All-Terrain Vehicles Entertainment All-Terrain Vehicles Agriculture All-Terrain Vehicles Military & Defence All-Terrain Vehicles Other (Hunting & Forestry, etc.) All-Terrain Vehicles

Age Group All-Terrain Vehicles for Youth All-Terrain Vehicles for Adults

Number of Wheels Four Wheeled All-Terrain Vehicles > Four Wheeled All-Terrain Vehicles



Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advancements, mergers, and acquisitions.

In Sept 2018, Powersports manufacturer Polaris Industries Inc. and WSI Industries Inc. jointly announced a merger agreement in cash for a total enterprise value of approximately US$23.9 Mn . The merger is expected to close in the Q4 of 2018.

. The merger is expected to close in the Q4 of 2018. In June 2021, Honda becomes the first of Japan’s automakers to state publicly it will phase out sales of gasoline-powered cars completely, setting 2040 as the goal. The company plans to unveil 3 new electric two-wheelers by 2024, as well as 10 new EV cars in China within 5 years.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global All-terrain vehicles market is anticipated to add 1.4x value by 2031

By fuel type, gasoline-based all-terrain vehicles accounted for 3 out of 5 sales in 2020

ATVs with more than 4 wheels to accelerate at a CAGR of over 3% until 2031

In terms of seating capacity, two seat all-terrain vehicles to account for 2/5th of global revenue

By application, military & defence ATVs to register a CAGR of 2.4% across the forecast period

U.S market for ATVs was valued at US$ 2.3 Bn in 2020, capturing 50% of global demand

Sales of ATVs in China are forecast to reach a projected size of US$ 2.1 Bn by 2031

India is likely to emerge as a highly opportunistic market in coming years

“Progress of hybrid engines with upgraded efficiency and negligible emissions accompanied by the introduction of lightweight models will further encourage industry growth till 2031,” comments a Fact.MR analyst

