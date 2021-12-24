Research and Technological Innovations to Bolster Developments in Iron Ore Pellets Market

According to a research study done by Fact.MR, demand for iron ore pellets is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 4.3% over the period of 2021 to 2031, up from 399 Mn tons in 2021.

Increasing steel consumption across a wide range of downstream industries open the doors for market growth throughout the assessment period of 2021 to 2031. When opposed to sinters and lumps, iron ore pellets tend to showcase improved functional abilities, guiding the way for their increased usage in the global market.

The Market survey of Iron Ore Pellets offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, including production capacities analysis of Iron Ore Pellets, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and Size of Iron Ore Pellets Market across the globe.

Iron Ore Pellets Industry Research – Key Segments

By Grade Direct Reduction (DR) Blast Furnaces (BF)



By Source Magnetite Hematite Others

By Application Iron-based Chemicals Steel Production

By End Use Iron Ore Pellets for Electric Induction Furnaces Iron Ore Pellets for Oxygen-based/Blast Furnaces Iron Ore Pellets for Electric Arc Furnaces



A comprehensive estimate of the Iron Ore Pellets market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the Sales of Iron Ore Pellets during the forecast period.

The Demand analysis of Iron Ore Pellets Market offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of Iron Ore Pellets Market across the globe.

Competitive landscape

Top manufacturers of iron ore pellets include Vale, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., Rio Tinto, Fortescue Metals, United States Steel Corporation, Bahrain Steel, ArcelorMittal, NMDC Limited, LKAB, Mitsubishi Corporation, BHP Billiton, ArcelorMittal S.A., Ferrexpo plc, Jindal SAW Limited, Xindia Steels Ltd., and Metso Outotec.

