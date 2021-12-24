Augmented Expansion To Be Registered By Well Intervention Market By 2031

Augmented Expansion To Be Registered By Well Intervention Market By 20312 min read
Industry Snapshot- Well Intervention
According to Fact.MR’s recent study on the global well intervention market, the market is gaining traction steadily and is expected to ascend at around 6% CAGR through 2031, exceeding a valuation of around US$ 7.1 Bn by 2021. The market is projected to reach US$ 14 Bn by the end of 2031.
Key Segments Covered
-
Type
- Light Well Intervention
- Medium Well Intervention
- Heavy Well Intervention
-
Services
- Coiled Tubing Well Intervention
- Subsea Landing String Well Intervention Services
- Fishing Well Intervention Services
- Wireline Cased Well Intervention
- Sidetracking Well Intervention
- Thru Tubing Well Intervention
- Slickline Well Intervention
- Other Well Intervention Services
-
Application
- Onshore Well Intervention Services
- Offshore Well Intervention Services
Key Companies Profiled
- Schlumberger Ltd
- Halliburton Company
- HELIX ESG
- Weatherford International Plc
- National Oilwell Varco
- Expro Group
- General Electric Company (GE)
- Deepwell AS
- Hunting Energy Services
- Oceaneering International Inc.
What are the Possible Restraints in the Market?
According to Fact.MR, heightened volatility of oil prices and heavy investments in renewable energy sources are projected to impede market growth. Various global well intervention projects have been halted due to fluctuating prices of crude oil.
In addition, the growing need to adhere to government regulations regarding carbon emission has triggered robust investments in renewable energy business including wind and solar power technologies. Rising inclination toward clean energy may negatively affect the growth of well intervention market at the global level.
