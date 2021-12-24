Augmented Expansion To Be Registered By Well Intervention Market By 2031

Industry Snapshot- Well Intervention

According to Fact.MR’s recent study on the global well intervention market, the market is gaining traction steadily and is expected to ascend at around 6% CAGR through 2031, exceeding a valuation of around US$ 7.1 Bn by 2021. The market is projected to reach US$ 14 Bn by the end of 2031.

Key Segments Covered

Type Light Well Intervention Medium Well Intervention Heavy Well Intervention

Services Coiled Tubing Well Intervention Subsea Landing String Well Intervention Services Fishing Well Intervention Services Wireline Cased Well Intervention Sidetracking Well Intervention Thru Tubing Well Intervention Slickline Well Intervention Other Well Intervention Services

Application Onshore Well Intervention Services Offshore Well Intervention Services



Key Companies Profiled

Schlumberger Ltd

Halliburton Company

HELIX ESG

Weatherford International Plc

National Oilwell Varco

Expro Group

General Electric Company (GE)

Deepwell AS

Hunting Energy Services

Oceaneering International Inc.

What are the Possible Restraints in the Market?

According to Fact.MR, heightened volatility of oil prices and heavy investments in renewable energy sources are projected to impede market growth. Various global well intervention projects have been halted due to fluctuating prices of crude oil.

In addition, the growing need to adhere to government regulations regarding carbon emission has triggered robust investments in renewable energy business including wind and solar power technologies. Rising inclination toward clean energy may negatively affect the growth of well intervention market at the global level.

