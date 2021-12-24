December 24, 2021

The Japan Herald

About Japan, Global Green Energy and Space Market

Natural Food Color Market To Witness Growth Acceleration During 2021-2031

2 min read
3 hours ago mahendra

Market Snapshot

Newly published data by Fact.MR reveals that the market for natural food colors reached US$ 8.5 Bn as of 2020. By 2031, the industry is poised to double, reaching US$ 17 Bn. The demand for natural food colors for packed or frozen products is projected to accelerate holding a CAGR of 5% across 2021. Rising demand for clean label foods amongst consumers is majorly spurring global sales.

Request Sample   https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3064

Key Points Addressed in Natural Food Color Industry Analysis

  • Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2031)
  • Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market Growth
  • Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis
  • Competition Mapping and Benchmarking
  • Brand Share and Market Share Analysis
  • Key Product Innovations and Regulatory Climate
  • COVID-19 Impact on Natural Food Color and How to Navigate
  • Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

Request Customization https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=3064

Key Segments Covered

  • Application Type

    • Dairy Food Products
    • Beverages
    • Packaged Food/ Frozen Product
    • Confectionary and Bakery Products
    • Other

  • Pigment Type

    • Carotenoid
    • Curcumin
    • Anthocyanin
    • Paprika Extract
    • Spirulina Extract
    • Chlorophyll
    • Carmine
    • Others

 Request ToC   https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=3064

Key Companies Profiled

  • Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)
  • Naturex S.A.
  • Döhler GmbH
  • Symrise AG
  • Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
  • McCormick & Company
  • Kalsec Inc.
  • DDW
  • The Color House Corporation
  • ROHA Dyechem Pvt. Ltd. (JJT Group)
  • Aakash Chemicals and Dyestuffs
  • AFIS (Australian Food Ingredient Suppliers)
  • San-Ei Gen F.F.I Inc.

For More Insights- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556506273/why-is-demand-for-polymer-matrix-composites-rising-in-personal-protection-report-fact-mr

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com
Tags:

More Stories

6 min read

Shuffleboard Equipment Market Is Anticipated To Cover More Retail Shelf Space In Near Future

11 mins ago mahendra
6 min read

Ready-to-use Laboratory Test Kits Market Demand Increase For Management Of Various Diseases

12 mins ago mahendra
5 min read

Sales Of Floral Water Market Creating New Growth Opportunities In Beauty And Food Industries, Says Fact.MR

13 mins ago mahendra

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

6 min read

Shuffleboard Equipment Market Is Anticipated To Cover More Retail Shelf Space In Near Future

11 mins ago mahendra
6 min read

Ready-to-use Laboratory Test Kits Market Demand Increase For Management Of Various Diseases

12 mins ago mahendra
5 min read

Sales Of Floral Water Market Creating New Growth Opportunities In Beauty And Food Industries, Says Fact.MR

13 mins ago mahendra
5 min read

How is the Overall Development of Maritime Trade Fueling Barge Transportation Growth Prospects – Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

23 mins ago mahendra