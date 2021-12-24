Aircraft Pumps Market To Discern Steadfast Expansion During 2021-2031

Market Shares Remain Consolidated among Multinationals

Established players continue to consolidate their position in the aircraft pumps market, accounting for approximately two-fifths share.

Technologically advanced and customized product designs, along with the development of highly efficient and lightweight aircraft pumps are key focus areas of these players, with an aim to remain compliant with regulations on emissions.

On the other hand, regional and local aircraft pump manufacturers are focusing on new product development, and cost-effective solutions to sustain their position in this highly competitive market. Some notable developments in the aircraft pumps market have been listed below.

Triumph Group Inc. has recently sold its APU Repair Product Line (RPL) of Triumph Aviation Services Asia, Ltd. to TurbineAero, Inc. With this business transaction, Triumph aims at divesting its non-core business to compensate with its debts, and invest in latent opportunities.

In 2018, Woodward Inc. acquired L’Orange GmbH for €700 million from Rolls-Royce’s Power systems business.

Cascon has recently rolled out its Series of 300-100 pump models, to provide an affordable aerospace solutions for fuel and coolant pumping applications.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) estimates consumption of jet fuels in the country to reach 40 million tons by 2020-end. In response to environmental concerns related to jet fuel consumption, the CAAC plans on using nearly 12 million tons of biofuels in aircraft, thereby creating opportunities for relevant component manufacturers.

Influx of New Aircrafts to Create Opportunities for Players

Significant growth in passenger and freight air transport is driving the demand for new aircraft, consequently increasing competition between manufacturers in terms of performance optimization and reduction in maintenance and operational cost.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) estimates the number of air travelers to close in on approximately 7.2 billion by 2035, with most of the traffic coming from the Asia Pacific. IATA further projects China to overtake the US as the largest aviation market by 2024.

Air travel is expected to soar exponentially in Asia, with a significant increase in aircraft imports in China.

Electric Motor Driven Aircraft Pumps Gain Robust Traction

More Electric Aircrafts (MEA) are now being widely recognized as the future of the aerospace industry, to meet increasing power demand, improving fuel economy, and reducing emissions.

Aircraft manufacturers are taking significant efforts to convert hydraulic and pneumatic components in airplanes to electric.

This has further resulted in the robust adoption of electric motor-driven aircraft pumps, owing to their easy adjustment of input shaft power, and reduced power loss from the source.

Sensing the shift, Aircraft components are focusing on enhancing their production capacity of electric motor-driven pumps, while envisaging future evolutions in more electric aircraft technologies.

The Advisory Council for Aeronautics Research has set a goal to reduce 50% carbon dioxide emissions in air transportation by Europe by 2020.

Additional Questions Answered

The study on aircraft pumps market along with key insights also provides answers to some important questions on the aircraft pumps market.

Which type of aircraft pump will account for the highest revenue share in the aircraft pumps market?

What will be the value share of electric motor driven technology in the aircraft pumps market?

What are key market trends impacting growth in the aircraft pumps market?

Which type of aircraft will account for the highest share in the aircraft pumps market?

Which region will be the most lucrative in the aircraft pumps market?

