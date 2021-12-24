DHEA Supplement Market Set To Surge Significantly During 2021 – 2031

Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) is a naturally occurring hormone. It belongs to the steroid class of hormones made by the adrenal glands in both men and women and testicles in men. Other names for DHEA is “androstenolone, 3β-hydroxyandrost-5-en-17-one, DHEA-S, GL-701, Prasterone & 5-androsten-3β-ol-17-one”. Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) is considered as a prohormone, as it gets converted to other hormones in the body, mainly testosterone and estrogen.

The body’s natural level of DHEA peaks around the twenties and drops with progressing age, which can be adjusted by taking proper DHEA supplements. DHEA supplements are a powerful hormonal substance that interacts with other body systems. DHEA is always taken under a doctor’s supervision and is always taken in the proportion as prescribed by the doctor.

DHEA supplements have been speculated to have a wide range of effects. Some of the benefits of DHEA supplements are anti-aging, it increases the thickness of skin, hydration, the overall health and appearance of the skin, increases the bone mineral density, benefits women during menopause, reduces vaginal dryness, contains anti-inflammatory properties, reduce fat mass and increases muscle mass. Apart from these benefits the DHEA supplements are taken to boost immunity.

Side effects of DHEA supplements are hair loss, acne, blood pressure, headaches, stomach cramps and insomnia. It also affects women, it causes facial hair growth and menstrual irregularities in women as side effects. People with diabetes, high cholesterol and liver problems are advised not to consume the DHEA supplements.

DHEA Supplement Market Key Players

Some of the key players functioning in the DHEA supplement market are:

Natrol LLC

Bulk Supplements

Country Life LLC

Jarrow Formulas

Life Extensions

Pure Encapsulation

Sundown Naturals

Zhou Nutrition

Havasu Nutrition

aSquared Nutrtion

DHEA Supplement Market Segmentation

DHEA supplements are segmented on the basis of form as:

Natural DHEA supplements

Synthetic DHEA supplements

DHEA supplements are segmented on the basis of consumers as:

Men

Women

DHEA supplements are segmented on the basis of medical uses as:

Depression

Bone Density

Weight loss

Aging

HIV

Muscle strength

Others

DHEA Supplement Market Dynamics DHEA supplements provide essential nutrients to the body. In some of areas, these are considered under food category and in others it falls under drugs and other consumable products. Rising demand for products with high proteins and nutrition reflects positively on the global DHEA supplement market. In developed countries, consumers are being more alert about their appearance and physique. Desires of having an attractive body are prompting many people to choose for the DHEA supplements. To maintain active and attractive lifestyle and increasing consumer awareness is driving the popularity of DHEA supplement market. Also the increased consumer consciousness towards natural products is increasing the demand for the natural DHEA supplements and the market is expected to experience a positive growth in the near future. Apart from these benefits, DHEA supplements are mainly used for curing depression. As depressions are linked with low blood pressure levels, DHEA supplements helps to relieve the symptoms of depression. DHEA supplements have a direct impact on the body, so the safety of ingredients and DHEA supplement products must be ensured before consumption. Government regulators such as Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have prohibited unsafe and harmful chemical supplements from reaching the target market and endangering consumer health. Such rules and regulations by government may impact the DHEA supplement market growth.

DHEA Supplement Market Regional Overview The regional demand for the DHEA supplements varies across the world. North America is expected to lead the global DHEA supplements market. The DHEA supplements market in this region is expected to exhibit an above average growth as factors, such as rise in disposable incomes and rapid adoption of attractive lifestyle is driving the demand for the market. In Latin America and Europe, the DHEA supplement market is also expected to rise in the near future. In the emerging countries such as China and India, consumers are being more conscious about their well-being and lifestyle, the DHEA supplement market is expected to experience growth.

