Citrus Essential Oil Market Estimated To Expand At A Robust CAGR Over 2031

Market Shares Remain Clustered among Emerging Players

Shares of the citrus essential oils market will continue to remain consolidated among emerging players, as the competition at the brink intensifies and emphasis on organic ingredients, product quality, and clean label gains center stage.

On the other hand, the market leaders continue to focus on expanding their global footprint through the adoption of more efficient extraction methods, and new product launches.

Companies continue to explore the application scope of citrus essential oils, particularly in agriculture, health, and F&B. Some notable developments in the citrus essential oils market have been detailed below.

Ripple effects of increased demand for natural products and emphasis on environmental sustenance have been significantly influencing the dynamics of the citrus essential oils market. Recognizing the need, Young Living Essential Oils LLC has partnered with Finca Farms who is known for growing high-quality lime and grapefruits in their zero-waste facility based in Mexico.

Sensing the remarkable rise in sales of fragrances based on natural essential oils, Givaudan, in December 2018 announced that it has acquired Albert Vielle, a company that specializes in providing natural essential oils used in fragrances and aromatherapy products.

Shift in the consumer preference towards products constituting natural ingredients in food, beverages, and personal care markets has induced a fresh flow of investments in the companies specializing in the sector. Recognizing the trend, Pace Advisors Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by over 17% at the end of the last quarter in 2018.

Research initiated by nurses of the CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, based in Iowa, in 2018 concluded that using essential oils can lower the intervention time for people suffering from nausea, abdominal pain, and vomiting by over 25 minutes.

With essential oils sales flourishing, Yongevity launched two new essential oil products along with a new product line in Mineral Man and Hemp FX™. While the Mineral Man product line offered essential oils-based hair-care and skincare products, Hemp FX™ includes three products based on hemp-derived cannabinoid oil.

Givaudan has recently made a significant investment to streamline its patchouli oil sourcing from the Sulawesi Island in Indonesia. The agenda behind this investment is to train 1000 patchouli producers and their families about efficient agricultural practices, for improving the productivity of patchouli essential oil – an integral constituent of natural fragrances.

Citrus Essential Oils to Gain Popularity as Natural Preservatives

Emphasis on preservative packaging continues to rise in the food & beverage sector, as longer shelf-life gains ground as an essential requirement in line with the modern-day trade practices that involve time-intensive transportation of products across borders and oceans.

Although the use of synthetic antimicrobials and preservatives is prevalent among F&B companies to prevent spoilage, the risk of chronic disease from a number of commonly-used synthetic preservatives is a persisting challenge in the marketplace.

For instance, the risk of developing cancer and lung inflammation has been associated with butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) or butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT), which are used to curtail oxidation and prevent the growth of harmful bacteria in food products.

This has further induced a paradigm shift in consumer preference toward food & beverage products based on natural ingredients and preservatives.

Citrus essential oils have emerged as a key solution to replace synthetic food preservatives, owing to their rich limonene content, a monoterpene that exhibits strong antibacterial and antifungal properties.

Citrus Essential Oils Gain High Palpability as Green Pesticides

Adverse environmental and health impacts associated with prolonged use of pesticides and insecticides on crops, along with concerns regarding pollution of aquatic systems that result in groundwater contamination and reduced soil productivity, allude to negated agricultural produce outcomes worldwide.

Recognizing the concerns, farmers are preferring the use of natural alternatives to ward of insects and abate the growth of bacteria and fungi, wherein citrus essential oils have gained increased visibility in light of their repellent, ovicidal, larvicidal, toxic, and antifeedant properties.

The lipophilic constituents of essentials oil make them toxic to a wide variety of insects and pests. Essential oils have been deemed eco-friendly and labeled as green alternatives to synthetic pesticides.

The array of benefits associated with citrus essential oils have sparked rigorous research toward the production of essential oil-based insecticides.

