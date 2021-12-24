Taxifolin Market To Register Substantial Expansion By 2031

Maintenance of trade balance of taxifolin in the market over the 2nd quarter has maintained the prices of the product. Spike in demand is set to be observed by the end of the 4th quarter, attributed to the lifting of lockdowns across regions.

Despite the extensive utilization of taxifolin in pharmaceuticals, the market has declined more than 1.5 fold in the 2nd quarter of FY2020, and has remained in the same position till the mid-3rd quarter of FY2020. Resumption of beverage & agriculture chemicals production across regions has provided a thrust to the expansion of the taxifolin market size.

The global taxifolin (dihydroquercetin) market has witnessed steady growth at a CAGR of 5% over the past half-decade. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in South Asia & Oceania and North America, food and beverage production reduced during Q2 of FY2020, which has had a domino effect on the taxifolin market.

Taxifolin Market Insights by Purity

Since the past half-decade, <95% purity has captured a majority of the market, but with the advent of efficient processing systems, taxifolin could be obtained at higher purities of more than 95%. Amortization of the sunk cost will lead companies to lower the prices of higher purity taxifolin by near 0.6X by the end of FY2025 compared to the prices in FY2020. ≥95% purity is set to gain BPS of 540 over the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. Widespread utilization of ≥95% pure taxifolin in pharmaceuticals and food & beverages is set to provide long-term thrust to the market.

Global Taxifolin Market Manufacturers: Key Strategies

The global taxifolin market is fairly consolidated in nature. JW Health Products, Kingherbs Ltd, Kalenika Group, Ametis JSC, and Abcam plc are among the tier-1 players. According to Fact.MR estimates, together, they are projected to account for more than 45% of the global market share in 2020.

Key manufacturers are observed to be involved in extensive research, product development, and collaborations with pharmaceutical/API manufacturers to enhance their market share. Key companies in the market are involved in conservative market play approach, and are looking to enhance the purity of the product at lower costs.

