Titanium Alloys Market To Receive Overwhelming Hike In Revenues By 2031

Titanium Alloys Market To Receive Overwhelming Hike In Revenues By 20312 min read
Market Snapshot
The titanium alloys market revenue totalled nearly US$ 4 Bn in 2020, according to Fact.MR. The global market is anticipated to reach US$ 5.6 Bn by 2031, growing 1.4x across the forecast period. Attributed by the emerging end-use industries like aerospace & defence, automobile and oil & gas processing, the market is likely to retain its original trajectory in the post-COVI-19 era.
Key Points Covered in Titanium Alloys Industry Analysis
- Market Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2031
- Key drivers and restraints shaping market growth
- Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis
- Competition Mapping and Benchmarking
- Market Share Analysis
- Key Product Innovations and Regulatory Climate
- COVID-19 Impact on Titanium Alloys Market and How to Navigate
- Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies
Key Segments Covered
Micro Structure
- Alpha Titanium Alloys
- Near Alpha Titanium Alloys
- Alpha+ Beta Titanium Alloys
- Metastable Beta Titanium Alloys
Grade Type
- Grade 5 Titanium Alloys
- Grade 23 Titanium Alloys
- Grade 12 Titanium Alloys
- Grade 6 Titanium Alloys
- Other Grade Titanium Alloys
End Use
- Titanium Alloys for Aerospace & Defence
- Titanium Alloys for Power Generation
- Titanium Alloys for Chemical Processing
- Titanium Alloys for Automotive
- Titanium Alloys for Marine Applications
- Titanium Alloys for Fashion & Apparel
- Titanium Alloys for Oil & Gas Processing
- Titanium Alloys for Architecture
- Titanium Alloys for Biomedical
- Titanium Alloys for Sports
- Titanium Alloys for Other Applications
Competitive Landscape
Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advancements, mergers, and acquisitions.
- In November 2020, Allegheny Technologies Inc. completed its acquisition of Ladish Co. Inc., in $883-million cash and common stock. The merger highlights the companies’ involvement in supplying materials and components to aerospace, defence, and industrial markets.
- In April 2017, Kobelco Construction Machinery and Kobelco Cranes merged their businesses. Kobe Steel separated the two businesses in 2004 after Kobelco Construction combined with Case New Holland to manufacturer excavators. This merger is anticipated to improve business efficiency, strengthen product development capabilities, and bolster global development in the forthcoming time.
