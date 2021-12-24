Titanium Alloys Market To Receive Overwhelming Hike In Revenues By 2031

The titanium alloys market revenue totalled nearly US$ 4 Bn in 2020, according to Fact.MR. The global market is anticipated to reach US$ 5.6 Bn by 2031, growing 1.4x across the forecast period. Attributed by the emerging end-use industries like aerospace & defence, automobile and oil & gas processing, the market is likely to retain its original trajectory in the post-COVI-19 era.

Key Segments Covered

Micro Structure Alpha Titanium Alloys Near Alpha Titanium Alloys Alpha+ Beta Titanium Alloys Metastable Beta Titanium Alloys

Grade Type Grade 5 Titanium Alloys Grade 23 Titanium Alloys Grade 12 Titanium Alloys Grade 6 Titanium Alloys Other Grade Titanium Alloys

End Use Titanium Alloys for Aerospace & Defence Titanium Alloys for Power Generation Titanium Alloys for Chemical Processing Titanium Alloys for Automotive Titanium Alloys for Marine Applications Titanium Alloys for Fashion & Apparel Titanium Alloys for Oil & Gas Processing Titanium Alloys for Architecture Titanium Alloys for Biomedical Titanium Alloys for Sports Titanium Alloys for Other Applications



Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advancements, mergers, and acquisitions.

In November 2020, Allegheny Technologies Inc. completed its acquisition of Ladish Co. Inc., in $883-million cash and common stock. The merger highlights the companies’ involvement in supplying materials and components to aerospace, defence, and industrial markets.

In April 2017, Kobelco Construction Machinery and Kobelco Cranes merged their businesses. Kobe Steel separated the two businesses in 2004 after Kobelco Construction combined with Case New Holland to manufacturer excavators. This merger is anticipated to improve business efficiency, strengthen product development capabilities, and bolster global development in the forthcoming time.

