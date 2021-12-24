Anthocyanin Market To Witness An Outstanding Growth By 2031

Market Snapshot

The global market for anthocyanin is projected to be valued at US$ 611 Mn by 2021-end, expected to expand 1.6x throughout the 2021-2031 forecast period. By 2031-end, the market is poised to reach US$ 1 Bn. Demand for fruit and vegetable based anthocyanins will remain prominent, accounting for half of global revenue. Also, applications are likely to be maximum in the bakery and confectionery segment.

Key Segments Covered

Source Fruit-based Anthocyanin Vegetable-based Anthocyanin Legumes & Cereals -based Anthocyanin Other Sources-based Anthocyanin

End Use Industry Anthocyanin for Bakery & Confectionery Industry Anthocyanin for Dairy & Beverage Industry Anthocyanin for Soups, Sauces and Spreads Anthocyanin for Pharmaceutical Industry Anthocyanin for Cosmetics &Personal Care Industry Anthocyanin for Animal Feed Industry

Sales Channel Direct Anthocyanin Sales Anthocyanin Sales through Distributors/Suppliers Online Anthocyanin Sales



Key Companies Profiled

Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S

DDW, The Color House

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Symrise AG

Cayman Chemical Company

Extrasynthese

Organic Herb Inc.

Roha Dyechem Private Limited

Vinayak Ingredients India Pvt. Ltd.

Kanegrade Ltd

Beton Nutrition Corporation

Xian Xiyu Minnon Natural Food Co. Ltd.

California Natural Color

Biogold Industries LLP

Why are Bakery & Confectionery Products Major Anthocyanin End Users?

Based on end use applications, anthocyanin is being primarily deployed across the bakery & confectionary industry. This heightened uptake is mostly attributed to the presence of high levels of antioxidants, which helps enhance shelf-life of key products such as cakes, pastries or bread.

Furthermore, consuming anthocyanin infused bakery products and foodstuffs offer a wide range of health benefits, helping fight free radicals and impart anti-inflammatory, anti-viral and anti-cancer benefits. As of 2020, around 176,000 Kgs of anthocyanin was utilized across the bakery & confectionery industry.

