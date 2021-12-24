Anthocyanin Market To Witness An Outstanding Growth By 2031

Anthocyanin Market To Witness An Outstanding Growth By 20312 min read
Market Snapshot
The global market for anthocyanin is projected to be valued at US$ 611 Mn by 2021-end, expected to expand 1.6x throughout the 2021-2031 forecast period. By 2031-end, the market is poised to reach US$ 1 Bn. Demand for fruit and vegetable based anthocyanins will remain prominent, accounting for half of global revenue. Also, applications are likely to be maximum in the bakery and confectionery segment.
Request Sample https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2467
Key Segments Covered
-
Source
- Fruit-based Anthocyanin
- Vegetable-based Anthocyanin
- Legumes & Cereals -based Anthocyanin
- Other Sources-based Anthocyanin
-
End Use Industry
- Anthocyanin for Bakery & Confectionery Industry
- Anthocyanin for Dairy & Beverage Industry
- Anthocyanin for Soups, Sauces and Spreads
- Anthocyanin for Pharmaceutical Industry
- Anthocyanin for Cosmetics &Personal Care Industry
- Anthocyanin for Animal Feed Industry
-
Sales Channel
- Direct Anthocyanin Sales
- Anthocyanin Sales through Distributors/Suppliers
- Online Anthocyanin Sales
Request Customization https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2467
Key Companies Profiled
- Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S
- DDW, The Color House
- Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)
- Symrise AG
- Cayman Chemical Company
- Extrasynthese
- Organic Herb Inc.
- Roha Dyechem Private Limited
- Vinayak Ingredients India Pvt. Ltd.
- Kanegrade Ltd
- Beton Nutrition Corporation
- Xian Xiyu Minnon Natural Food Co. Ltd.
- California Natural Color
- Biogold Industries LLP
Request ToC https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=2467
Why are Bakery & Confectionery Products Major Anthocyanin End Users?
Based on end use applications, anthocyanin is being primarily deployed across the bakery & confectionary industry. This heightened uptake is mostly attributed to the presence of high levels of antioxidants, which helps enhance shelf-life of key products such as cakes, pastries or bread.
Furthermore, consuming anthocyanin infused bakery products and foodstuffs offer a wide range of health benefits, helping fight free radicals and impart anti-inflammatory, anti-viral and anti-cancer benefits. As of 2020, around 176,000 Kgs of anthocyanin was utilized across the bakery & confectionery industry.
For More Insights- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/557051412/what-are-the-key-opportunities-on-offer-for-ethylene-butyl-acrylate-agricultural-film-manufacturers-fact-mr
About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.
Contact:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,