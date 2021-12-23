Topical Drugs Packaging Market Set To Surge Significantly During 2021 – 2031

Topical Drugs Packaging Market Set To Surge Significantly During 2021 – 20315 min read
Topical drugs are the types of drugs which is used for the treatment of a particular place, typically skin in the body, and affect that specific area only. These topical drugs can be of different types like creams, gels, pastes, ointments, lotions, powders, eye drops, ear drops, and inhalation.
Topical drugs can mostly be found for the treatment of skin infections or diseases but topical drugs have application in other body parts as well. The topical drug packaging is important so that the topical drugs are safe from any physical damages and other contamination. This packaging also helps the drug to maintain its stability throughout its shelf life thereby increasing its usage period also. The pharmaceutical industry is growing at a rapid rate which involves topical drugs as well, due to which the topical drug packaging is also growing at an unprecedented rate.
Topical Drugs Packaging Market: Key players
- Origin Pharma Packaging
- Halo Pharma
- Johnson & Johnson
- Novartis AG
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Bausch Health companies
- Merk & Co
- Bayer AG
- Aphena Pharma Solutions
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
- Allergan
- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
- Encore Dermatology, Inc.
- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.
North America and Europe is anticipated to be the largest market for consumption of pharmaceutical packaging material due to their development in manufacturing process and technological development. Strategic developments such as e-retailing of pharmaceutical products in Asia-Pacific region is expected to accelerate the demand for drug packaging.
Topical Drugs Packaging Market: Segmentation
-
Based on mode of administration, Topical drug packaging has been segmented as
- For ophthalmic usage
- For nasal usage
- For dermal usage
-
Based on product types, Topical drug packaging has been segmented as
- Plastic bottles
- Caps & Closures
- Inhalers
- Plastic tubes
- Glass bottles
-
Based on nature, Topical drug packaging has been segmented as
- Liquid
- Semi-solid
- Solid
- Transdermal
-
Based on packaging material, Topical drug packaging has been segmented as
- Plastic
- Glass
- Aluminium foil
- Paper & Paperboards
-
Based on region, Topical drug packaging has been segmented as
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- South Asia
- East Asia
- Oceania
- Middle East & Africa
Topical Drugs Packaging Market: Dynamics
The topical drug packaging market is majorly driven by high usage of topical medication like ointments, gels, lotions, drops, and creams for the treatment of skin and tissue infection, ears and eye diseases, high usage of asthma medications which includes inhalers and topical medications applied to other parts of the body as well. The preference of administrating drugs through the skin and using this process as an alternative to the oral consumption of drugs is sure to drive the growth of topical drugs packaging. Furthermore, growth in demand for self-administration and home care would extend the profitable opportunities to the topical drug delivery market players in the forecast period.
Topical drug packaging protects the drugs from any type of damage or contamination from microbial growth and also increases its shelf life by assuring product safety. Another factor that drives the market of topical drug packaging is technological advancements and innovations. The pharmaceutical packaging market is now focusing on a more eco-friendly solution for packaging like glass, bioplastic, biodegradable plastic, paper, and paperboard materials, which are going to contribute greatly to the growth of drug packaging. With new topical drugs launching in the market, the topical drug packaging market is also expected to have high growth. For instance, in Jan 2021, Benvitimod cream is launched in China which would serve as an effective solution for plaque psoriasis.
Topical Drugs Packaging Market: Key challenges
The growth in counterfeit pharmaceutical drugs is a major obstruction in the growth of this market. This growth of counterfeit drugs is mainly due to extra shift packaging, where the manufacturers are trying to have an extra profit by producing additional drugs and selling those drugs to the counterfeiters. Hence, this growth of counterfeit drugs can pose an obstruction in the topical drugs packaging market. Many customers believe that when these drugs are applied on skin it tends to get absorbed in the skin surface and would penetrate skin layers, getting mix with the bloodstream, therefore, they tend to avoid using topical drugs. This belief is restricting the customers from buying topical drugs. The overall cost of topical drugs has also increased which poses as an obstruction in buying these drugs due to their expensive pricing.
Another factor that poses a challenge in topical drug packaging is the environmental standards. Nowadays due to the high demand for topical drugs, the manufacturers are making more drugs but at the cost of affecting our environment. These topical drug packages are also discarded by the customers after usage and thus medical wastages are also increasing day by day both from the consumer end and manufacturer end. So, the manufacturers have to take all these restraining factors into account while packaging topical drugs.
Topical Drugs Packaging Market: Impact of COVID-19
Due the covid-19, customers are stocking up various drugs for future purposes due to fear. Hence drugs are piling up in the customer end but there are shortages of drugs in various pharmaceutical stores and e-retailers, which is forcing retailers to buy more drug to prevent stock out. These factors are expected to boost the growth of topical drug packaging market.
However, due to temporary lockdown of covid-19 affected manufacturing sites, there is seen shortages of raw materials and supply shortages due to which the topical drugs packaging market is severely affected. However, as this pandemic situation eases and the lockdowns and other restrictions throughout the world are uplifted and everything returns to a new normal, the topical drugs packaging shortage issue would also be eased.
