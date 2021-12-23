Topical Drugs Packaging Market Set To Surge Significantly During 2021 – 2031

Topical drugs are the types of drugs which is used for the treatment of a particular place, typically skin in the body, and affect that specific area only. These topical drugs can be of different types like creams, gels, pastes, ointments, lotions, powders, eye drops, ear drops, and inhalation.

Topical drugs can mostly be found for the treatment of skin infections or diseases but topical drugs have application in other body parts as well. The topical drug packaging is important so that the topical drugs are safe from any physical damages and other contamination. This packaging also helps the drug to maintain its stability throughout its shelf life thereby increasing its usage period also. The pharmaceutical industry is growing at a rapid rate which involves topical drugs as well, due to which the topical drug packaging is also growing at an unprecedented rate.

Topical Drugs Packaging Market: Key players

Origin Pharma Packaging

Halo Pharma

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline

Bausch Health companies

Merk & Co

Bayer AG

Aphena Pharma Solutions

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Allergan

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Encore Dermatology, Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

North America and Europe is anticipated to be the largest market for consumption of pharmaceutical packaging material due to their development in manufacturing process and technological development. Strategic developments such as e-retailing of pharmaceutical products in Asia-Pacific region is expected to accelerate the demand for drug packaging.

Topical Drugs Packaging Market: Segmentation

Based on mode of administration, Topical drug packaging has been segmented as For ophthalmic usage For nasal usage For dermal usage

Based on product types, Topical drug packaging has been segmented as Plastic bottles Caps & Closures Inhalers Plastic tubes Glass bottles

Based on nature, Topical drug packaging has been segmented as Liquid Semi-solid Solid Transdermal

Based on packaging material, Topical drug packaging has been segmented as Plastic Glass Aluminium foil Paper & Paperboards

Based on region, Topical drug packaging has been segmented as North America Latin America Europe South Asia East Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa



Topical Drugs Packaging Market: Dynamics The topical drug packaging market is majorly driven by high usage of topical medication like ointments, gels, lotions, drops, and creams for the treatment of skin and tissue infection, ears and eye diseases, high usage of asthma medications which includes inhalers and topical medications applied to other parts of the body as well. The preference of administrating drugs through the skin and using this process as an alternative to the oral consumption of drugs is sure to drive the growth of topical drugs packaging. Furthermore, growth in demand for self-administration and home care would extend the profitable opportunities to the topical drug delivery market players in the forecast period. Topical drug packaging protects the drugs from any type of damage or contamination from microbial growth and also increases its shelf life by assuring product safety. Another factor that drives the market of topical drug packaging is technological advancements and innovations. The pharmaceutical packaging market is now focusing on a more eco-friendly solution for packaging like glass, bioplastic, biodegradable plastic, paper, and paperboard materials, which are going to contribute greatly to the growth of drug packaging. With new topical drugs launching in the market, the topical drug packaging market is also expected to have high growth. For instance, in Jan 2021, Benvitimod cream is launched in China which would serve as an effective solution for plaque psoriasis.