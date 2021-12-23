Wide Mouth Jars Market Poised To Expand At A Robust Pace Over 2021 – 2031

Wide mouth jar which is also known as ‘The Mason jar’, is a jar made up of main glass or other materials like plastic and is used for storage purposes. Wide mouth jars are required to preserve food for a long time. These wide-mouth jars are mainly used as a packaging solution for food and other consumer goods like vegetables. These wide-mouth jars are available in a variety of colors and shapes but one common thing in all of these jars is that they all have a wide opening which facilitates easier filing.

Wide mouth jars are made up of main glass or metal lids which allows them to keep the items hygienic and airtight as well. These lids are also equipped with a special sticky material that prevents the food from any bacterial growth and also prevents it from coming in contact with outside moisture. Wide mouth jars are more preferable by customers as it is convenient for customers to fill them easily and the durability of these jars is also high.

Wide Mouth Jars Market: Key players

Some of the players operating in the wide mouth jar market are

The Jar Store

Fillmore Container

United States Plastic Crop.

Plasdene Glass-Pak Pty Ltd.

Xuzhou Degao Glassware Co.

Fratello Home.

Wide Mouth Jars Market: Segmentation

On the basis of capacity, Wide mouth jars has been segmented as 100 ml 200 ml 350 ml 400 ml 500 ml 600 ml 800 ml >800 ml

On the basis of dimension, Wide mouth jars has been segmented as 6.5 × 6.1 × 6.5 Centimetres 7.5 × 6 × 6 Centimetres 8.5 x 8.5 x 9 Centimetres 15 x 10 x 10 Centimetres 16 x 14 x 12 Centimetres 18 x 16 x 14 Centimetres

On the basis of material, Wide mouth jars has been segmented as Glass Plastic Metal

On the basis of distribution channel, Wide mouth jars has been segmented as Business to Business Business to Consumer Online Retail Speciality stores Hypermarkets Supermarkets

On the basis of colour, Wide mouth jars has been segmented as Transparent Opaque Coloured

On the basis of region, Wide mouth jars has been segmented as North America Latin America Europe South Asia East Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa



What accelerates the market growth of Wide Mouth Jars Market? The wide mouth jar market is majorly driven due to its ability to become an efficient storage and packaging solution for consumers. Due to the increasing use by food manufacturers the wide mouth jar market is projected to have an increased user base in the future. These wide-mouth jars are also micro woven-safe which means that consumers can easily heat the food stored in these jars without the need to transfer this food to another microwaveable container. Another factor that drives the demand for wide-mouth jars is their durability. In comparison to other jars which are out in the market, wide-mouth jars are made up of thick glass or high-quality plastic because of which there is a lesser chance of breakage. As wide mouth jars can be used multiple times for the canning process so, these wide mouth jars are preferred over metal jars, which can only be used for one time, and after that they had to be discarded. This is an important factor that drives the demand for wide mouth jars market.

What are the key challenges that might restrain the growth of Wide Mouth Jar Market? Despite having a global presence and rise in popularity of wide mouth jars there are some factors that restrain the growth of wide mouth jars. One such factor which poses a challenge for the wide mouth open jar is, the increasing preferability of readily available meals. Due to this ready-meals, it poses as a substitute to the storage solution of wide mouth jars because in the case of ready-meals customers can get those meals that are readily available and so they do not have to store that. Another factor that poses a challenge for the wide mouth jars is the increased adoption rate of 'on-the-go lifestyle. The expensive price of wide mouth jars over regular jars can also be considered as a factor of concern because regular jars also come in pocket-friendly options but this is not the case for wide mouth jars. Another factor that restricts the wide mouth jar market is that these wide mouth jars usually take up a large space wherever it is kept due to their large flat bottom, so these jars are preferred by those customers who have more space in their closet.

Wide Mouth Jars Market: Regional Outlook North America is anticipated to have the major share of the global wide mouth jars market throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific region is also anticipated to have the maximum growth in the wide mouth jars market and fast increasing population with an urban lifestyle. The Middle East & Africa (MEA) is also anticipated to have a growth over the forecast period. Western Europe and Eastern Europe are expected to have a relatively slow pace of growth than the Asia Pacific region. Latin America is also supposed to register a higher growth rate. Another factor which leads to the rise in popularity of these jars are their uniqueness of having a wide mouth which allows the consumers to easily fill these jars and put the whole food item within the jar without the need to cut it and then store, which means that these wide mouth jars have the ability to accommodate larger items and due to this facility of having wide mouth, these jars can also be easily cleaned

Wide Mouth Jars Market: Impact of Covid-19 The COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted the end-use industries of the wide mouth jars market. Hence, there has been a significant drop in the demand for wide mouth jars across the globe. Though, the online shops are the ones that are helping this wide mouth jar industry to stay afloat in this pandemic situation. The delays in the shipments of raw materials and production facilities are working with half of the regular labor because the restrictions and regulations imposed are adversely impacting the wide mouth jar market. As a result of all these factors, the wide mouth jar market has suffered a major blow in terms of sales and consumption due to the pandemic.

