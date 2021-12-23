Digital Printed Cartons Market Witness An Outstanding Growth By 2021 – 2031

As per the latest report by Fact.MR, the digital printed cartons market is likely to witness growth at a CAGR of 6.5%-7% annually over the upcoming decade. The sales of digital printed cartons are expected to reach millions of units, due to the rise in demand for packaged foods and beverages.

To Get In-depth Insights Request for Sample here –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6563

Key Market Players of Digital Printed Cartons Market:-

CCL Industries

Xerox Corporation

Elopak Inc.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc.

Refresco Gerber N.V.

SIG Combibloc Group Ltd.

Tetra Pak International S.A.

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd

TidePak Aseptic Packaging Material Co.

Adam Pack s.a.

POLYOAK PACKAGING GROUP (PTY) Ltd.

The BoxMaker Inc.

Key Market Players in Asia-Pacific Region of Digital Printed Market:-

UFlex Ltd.

LAMI PACKAGING (KUNSHAN) CO., Ltd

Packman Packaging Private Limited

ZRP Printing Group Co., Ltd.

Global Digital Printed Cartons Market Segmentation:-

Segmentation based on Product type:- Folding Carton Gable Top Carton Brick Carton Rigid Carton

Segmentation based on material type:- Paperboard LDPE (Low-Density Polypropylene) Coated Aluminum

Segmentation based on the End Use Industry: Food & Beverages Healthcare Cosmetics & Personal Care Electronics Household Others

Segmentation based on region:- North America Latin America Europe South Asia East Asia Oceania Middle East and Africa



Request Customized Report as Per Your Requirements –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6563

Digital Printed Cartons Market: Market Outlook Digital printed cartons are lightweight containers used for packaging food & beverages, electronics, and various household, personal care & healthcare products. The cartons are made up of paperboard and for special applications thin layer of plastic is inserted for enhancing the strength of cartons, also in the liquid packaging cartons a thin layer of aluminum is inserted. The majority of cartons are used for packaging eatable items such as spices, dairy products, soups, juices, and many other liquid foods, also this makes food the largest end-user of digital printed cartons. The digitally printed cartons are not only used as primary packaging but also as a secondary packaging solution for the cosmetics & personal care, healthcare, and household industry to pack creams, moisturizers, detergents, tablets, pills, and many other essential items which fuels demand for digital printed cartons and eventually results in overall market growth.

What are Growth Drivers of Digital Printed Cartons Market? The value-added features offered by the digital printed cartons are they offer tangibility and rigidity which provides safe packaging solutions and the exponential rise of the food & beverage industry drives demand for digital printed cartons up and that indicates the growth of the overall digital printed cartons market. The ease in serialization, offered by digital printed cartons which allow manufacturers & end-use industries to keep track of the products, makes them the first choice of modern-day organizations, and these attributes are anticipated to drive the market growth of digital printed cartons across the continents.

Which Trends are Active in the Global Digital Printed Cartons Market? The manufacturers of products have come up with customized digital printed cartons for their products and offers, whether it is a small electronic device or a larger commodity, the consumers are demanding exact fit packaging solutions for their products to reach their doorstep safely. These modern-day trends of customized boxes and usage of eco-friendly materials which make digital printed cartons sustainable options are all key trends recognized by key players and are expected to contribute positively to the growth of the global digital printed cartons market. Enquire Before Buying Here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=6563 What Growth Opportunities are Offered by Digital Printed Cartons Market? Continuously rising demand of digital printed cartons by the end-use industries other than food & beverages, such as household, electronics, and healthcare industry are offering immense growth opportunities to digital printed cartons manufacturers. The digital printed cartons are available in all sizes and varieties, this makes them suitable as a packaging solution for untapped markets and newer end-use industries. In recent years the high consumption rate of luxury products and digital printed cartons offering advertising space to marketers, most popular brands using these cartons as the most preferred packaging solutions for luxury products, as it provides a premium look and feels to the product and drives demand for digital printed cartons in packaging high-end products. All these factors are offering giant lucrative growth opportunities for the digital printed cartons manufacturers over the upcoming decade. Which Factors will Contribute to the Growth of Digital Printed Cartons Market in The U.S.? The rising environmental awareness among the consumer bases in the U.S., along with the ever-increasing electronics and hardware industry in the country choosing digital printed cartons as a part of their sustainable practices not only in production but also in the packaging solutions. This makes the U.S. witness a healthy growth rate for digital printed cartons over the upcoming decade. Request ToC https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=6563 How Covid-19 Impacted The Digital Printed Carton Market? Due to the covid-19 outbreak, all the countries forced to lockdown, which resulted in the discontinuation of many supply chains. But the essential services were allowed to function, as digital printed cartons are widely used by the food & beverage industry the production & consumption of digital printed cartons was functioning smoothly without any discrepancies. For More Insight- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556697081/demand-for-light-duty-vehicles-wrap-films-is-surged-on-the-back-of-increasing-consumer-traction About Us: Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner. Contact: US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583 Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com