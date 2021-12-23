High Calcium Fortified Food Market To Discern Magnified Growth During 2021-2031

According to latest research study by Fact.MR., High Calcium Fortified Food market is on the urge to showcase substantial growth of more than 5% during 2021-2031. The business is expected to surpass net valuation of more US$ 1,000 n by 2021. High calcium fortified food demand will witness a surge with optimistic growth outlook as calcium-fortified foods improve bone density and minimize bone-related risk factors, and as a result of these benefits, their intake is steadily increasing. Also, nutritional awareness characterized as person’s self-perception of the value of eating well-balanced meals, with high importance is vital factor piloting the sales for calcium fortified food over the assessment period

What is Driving Demand for High Calcium Fortified Food?

Calcium found in abundance in milk, yogurt, and cheese, and these foods are the primary sources of this calcium in consumer’s diets. Nondairy sources include cabbage, kale, and broccoli and spinach. Unless fortified, most grains do not contain a lot of calcium; however, they add calcium to the diet since they contain small amounts. Many fruit juices and beverages, tofu, and cereals are fortified with calcium.

Key Segments

By Type

Basic Food Cheese Butter Yogurt Others

Processed Food Infant Formula Powdered Beverages Fruit & vegetable juices Pulses Others



By Form

Solid

Liquid

Semi-solid

By Content

Calcium carbonate (40% elemental calcium)

Calcium citrate (21% elemental calcium)

Calcium gluconate (9% elemental calcium)

Calcium lactate (13% elemental calcium)

By Sales Channel

Modern Trade Channels

Online Channel Third Party Website Direct to Customer

Pharmaceuticals Stores

Others

By Region

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France Italy Spain U.K. Benelux Russia Rest of Europe

East Asia China Japan South Korea

South Asia India Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Rest of South Asia

Oceania Australia New Zealand

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Turkey South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Who are the Key Manufacturers of High Calcium Fortified Food?

Nestlé S.A.

Abbot

General Mills Inc.

Mondel?z International

Cargill Incorporated

Danone

Bühler AG

Koninklijke DSM NV

Arla Foods amba

Corbion NV

Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH

