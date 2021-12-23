December 23, 2021

The Japan Herald

About Japan, Global Green Energy and Space Market

High Calcium Fortified Food Market To Discern Magnified Growth During 2021-2031

3 min read
1 second ago mahendra

High Calcium Fortified Food Market Forecast and CAGR

According to latest research study by Fact.MR., High Calcium Fortified Food market is on the urge to showcase substantial growth of more than 5% during 2021-2031. The business is expected to surpass net valuation of more US$ 1,000 n by 2021. High calcium fortified food demand will witness a surge with optimistic growth outlook as calcium-fortified foods improve bone density and minimize bone-related risk factors, and as a result of these benefits, their intake is steadily increasing. Also, nutritional awareness characterized as person’s self-perception of the value of eating well-balanced meals, with high importance is vital factor piloting the sales for calcium fortified food over the assessment period

Request Sample   https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6336

What is Driving Demand for High Calcium Fortified Food?

Calcium found in abundance in milk, yogurt, and cheese, and these foods are the primary sources of this calcium in consumer’s diets. Nondairy sources include cabbage, kale, and broccoli and spinach. Unless fortified, most grains do not contain a lot of calcium; however, they add calcium to the diet since they contain small amounts. Many fruit juices and beverages, tofu, and cereals are fortified with calcium.

Request Customization https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6336

Key Segments

By Type

  • Basic Food
    • Cheese
    • Butter
    • Yogurt
    • Others
  • Processed Food
    • Infant Formula
    • Powdered Beverages
    • Fruit & vegetable juices
    • Pulses
    • Others

By Form

  • Solid
  • Liquid
  • Semi-solid

By Content

  • Calcium carbonate (40% elemental calcium)
  • Calcium citrate (21% elemental calcium)
  • Calcium gluconate (9% elemental calcium)
  • Calcium lactate (13% elemental calcium)

By Sales Channel

  • Modern Trade Channels
  • Online Channel
    • Third Party Website
    • Direct to Customer
  • Pharmaceuticals Stores
  • Others

By Region

  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Argentina
    • Rest of Latin America
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • U.K.
    • Benelux
    • Russia
    • Rest of Europe
  • East Asia
    • China
    • Japan
    • South Korea
  • South Asia
    • India
    • Thailand
    • Malaysia
    • Indonesia
    • Rest of South Asia
  • Oceania
    • Australia
    • New Zealand
  • Middle East and Africa
    • GCC Countries
    • Turkey
    • South Africa
    • Rest of Middle East & Africa

 Request ToC   https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=6336

Who are the Key Manufacturers of High Calcium Fortified Food?

  • Nestlé S.A.
  • Abbot
  • General Mills Inc.
  • Mondel?z International
  • Cargill Incorporated
  • Danone
  • Bühler AG
  • Koninklijke DSM NV
  • Arla Foods amba
  • Corbion NV
  • Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH

For More Insights- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/557144827/concrete-road-construction-machinery-is-poised-to-expand-at-a-cagr-of-over-4-by-2030

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com
Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Probiotic Agricultural Cleaning Solutions Market To Remain Lucrative During 2021-2031

7 mins ago mahendra
3 min read

New Opportunities To Fuel The Expansion Of Heart Rate Monitor Watch Market

13 mins ago mahendra
5 min read

Global Cuvette Caps Market Is Expected To Increase At A Growth Rate Of Around 6.5% During The Forecast Period 2021-31

17 mins ago mahendra

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

3 min read

High Calcium Fortified Food Market To Discern Magnified Growth During 2021-2031

1 second ago mahendra
3 min read

Global Paper Tableware Market Trends and Developments, Forecast by 2021-2027 | Dongguan City Lvheng Paper, GreenWare, Taizhou Kingsun Green Paper Tableware

2 mins ago husain
3 min read

Global Racket Sports Equipment Market Trends and Developments, Forecast by 2021-2027 | Amer Sports, Babolat, HEAD

2 mins ago husain
3 min read

Global Riding Gear Market Trends and Developments, Forecast by 2021-2027 | AGV, AlpineStar, Fly Racing Jackets

2 mins ago husain