High Calcium Fortified Food Market To Discern Magnified Growth During 2021-2031
High Calcium Fortified Food Market Forecast and CAGR
According to latest research study by Fact.MR., High Calcium Fortified Food market is on the urge to showcase substantial growth of more than 5% during 2021-2031. The business is expected to surpass net valuation of more US$ 1,000 n by 2021. High calcium fortified food demand will witness a surge with optimistic growth outlook as calcium-fortified foods improve bone density and minimize bone-related risk factors, and as a result of these benefits, their intake is steadily increasing. Also, nutritional awareness characterized as person’s self-perception of the value of eating well-balanced meals, with high importance is vital factor piloting the sales for calcium fortified food over the assessment period
What is Driving Demand for High Calcium Fortified Food?
Calcium found in abundance in milk, yogurt, and cheese, and these foods are the primary sources of this calcium in consumer’s diets. Nondairy sources include cabbage, kale, and broccoli and spinach. Unless fortified, most grains do not contain a lot of calcium; however, they add calcium to the diet since they contain small amounts. Many fruit juices and beverages, tofu, and cereals are fortified with calcium.
Key Segments
By Type
- Basic Food
- Cheese
- Butter
- Yogurt
- Others
- Processed Food
- Infant Formula
- Powdered Beverages
- Fruit & vegetable juices
- Pulses
- Others
By Form
- Solid
- Liquid
- Semi-solid
By Content
- Calcium carbonate (40% elemental calcium)
- Calcium citrate (21% elemental calcium)
- Calcium gluconate (9% elemental calcium)
- Calcium lactate (13% elemental calcium)
By Sales Channel
- Modern Trade Channels
- Online Channel
- Third Party Website
- Direct to Customer
- Pharmaceuticals Stores
- Others
By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- U.K.
- Benelux
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- East Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- South Asia
- India
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Rest of South Asia
- Oceania
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- Turkey
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Who are the Key Manufacturers of High Calcium Fortified Food?
- Nestlé S.A.
- Abbot
- General Mills Inc.
- Mondel?z International
- Cargill Incorporated
- Danone
- Bühler AG
- Koninklijke DSM NV
- Arla Foods amba
- Corbion NV
- Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH
