Probiotic Agricultural Cleaning Solutions Market To Remain Lucrative During 2021-2031
Probiotic Agricultural Cleaning Solutions Market Forecast and CAGR
Crop and livestock safety from harmful microbes and bacteria is a major concern for the farmers, the probiotic cleaning solution helps to prevent from such bacteria causing damage to the crop and livestock. Business is driven prominently North America accounting more than 26% market share. The growth of probiotic agriculture cleaning solutions is driven by the growing acceptance of good agriculture practices among farmers.
From the past half-decade, the demand for farm cleaning solutions has shown steady growth and expected to grow at a fast pace owing to more utilization among farmers. The demand remains concentrated in the horticulture, agriculture, dairy and poultry industry. The implementation of farm cleaning solution keep the soil healthy and more productive in terms of growth of crops.
Key Segments
By Organic Source
- Lactobacillus
- Bacillus
- Bifidobacterium
- Coccus & yeast
- Others
By Form
- Powdered
- Liquid
By Packaging
- Jars
- Bottles
- Jerry Can
- Pouches
- Others
By End-use
- Crop Farming
- Cash Crops (sugarcane, tobacco, oilseeds, cotton, flowers, etc.)
- Plantation Crops (tea, coffee, rubber, cacao, etc.)
- Food Crops (rice, wheat, millets, maize, barley etc.)
- Horticulture Crops (fruits and vegetables)
- Animal Husbandry
- Dairy Farming
- Poultry
- Swine
- Equine Breeding
- Aquaculture
By Region
- North America
- US & Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil, Mexico, Others
- Western Europe
- EU5
- Nordics
- Benelux
- Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
- Greater China
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- Other Middle East
- South Africa
- Other Africa
Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Probiotic Agricultural Cleaning Solutions?
Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of Probiotic Agricultural Cleaning Solutions include
- Chrisal Group
- Donaghys Limited
- Probioway Co Ltd
- Pangoo Biotech Hebei Co. Ltd.
- Velocity Chemicals Ltd.
- Multikraft Probiotics Australia (MPA)
- Proklean Technologies Pvt Ltd.
- Z BioScience Inc.
- Clover Organic Pvt. Ltd.
- Sequence Biotech Pvt. Ltd. (SBPL)
- Rallis India Ltd
- Microbz Ltd
What is Driving Demand for Probiotic Agricultural Cleaning Solutions?
Evolving end-user demand for safe and effective farming continues to drive demand for probiotic agriculture cleaning solutions. Animal Husbandry including poultry, swine, dairy farming, equine breeding and aquaculture continue to be a lucrative avenue for probiotic cleaning solution manufacturers.
Farm cleaning is the most important factor that allows farmers to maintain a hygienic environment. The chemical and antibiotics create a harmful effect on feedstock which limits natural growth. Whereas the probiotic cleaning solution effectively cleans the farm without causing such damage to the farm and feedstocks.
Due to its non-toxic property and blended naturally, the solution is most chosen by the end-user. The solution kills almost 99.9% of the harmful bacteria which makes it most useful for uses ineffective farming. Product breakthroughs such as chrisal probiotic solution for agriculture show a significant rise in demand over time.
