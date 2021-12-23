December 23, 2021

New Opportunities To Fuel The Expansion Of Heart Rate Monitor Watch Market

Heart Rate Monitor Watch Market Forecast and CAGR

According to the latest study by Fact.MR, the heart rate monitor watch market is projected to show substantial growth over the forecast period (2021-2031). Steady growth in demand and sales seems to provide a positive outlook to the industry. Business is expected to garner incremental $ opportunity of more than US$ 98 Mn by 2031. Moreover, constant demand from the health-conscious population coupled with rise in cardiovascular diseases is projected to bolster the demand in the long run.

Key segments

By Operating system

  • Android
  • iOS

By Application

  • Healthcare
  • Sports
  • Personal assistance

By Display Type

  • PMOLED
  • AMOLED
  • TFT LCD

By Region

  • North America
    • US & Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil, Mexico, Others
  • Western Europe
    • EU5
    • Nordics
    • Benelux
  • Eastern Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
    • Greater China
    • India
    • Malaysia
    • Thailand
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Japan
  • Middle East and Africa
    • GCC Countries
    • Other Middle East
    • Northern Africa
    • South Africa
  • Other Africa

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Heart Rate Monitor Watch?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of heart rate monitor watches are

  • Apple
  • Sony
  • Motorola
  • Asus
  • LG
  • Mio
  • Sigma
  • Samsung
  • Nike
  • Garmin
  • Polar
  • Epson
  • Lenovo
  • Fitbit

Growing Cardiovascular Diseases and Fitness Consciousness to bolster the sales of the Heart Rate Monitor Watch

Increase in cardiovascular disease around the globe can be attributed to poor diet, physical inactivity and excessive alcohol consumption.

Additionally, the rise in the number of people with ailments such as high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol have also been a major contributor to the rise in heart-related diseases.

Moreover, to prevent the increasing number of cases, the scientific community has been continuously engaged in the development of various diagnostic tools for faster identification of the problem. Penetration of smart gadgets such as heart rate monitor watch can help in the early identification of problem at an early stage.

Also, the growing trend of gym coupled with an increase in physical sports activities such as swimming, running and trekking would bolster the sales over the projected forecast period.

