Dunnage Racks Market Expansion To Be Persistent During 2021-2031
Global Dunnage Racks Market: Overview
Dunnage racks are platforms manufactured for the purpose of organized storage. They simplify the transportation process and storage issues. Dunnage racks store a variety of products and keep them elevated off the floor to ensure their safety and security.
They are used for industrial purposes to store bulk products in an arranged form and move from one area to another. Dunnage racks are available in different weight capacities, heights, lengths and materials depending on the applications. These rack systems allow products of different shapes and sizes to be distributed along the platform for proper arrangement. Slotted dunnage racks have spacing between slats to improve air circulation and are used to store perishable items.
Dunnage racks are preferred by manufacturers and retailers for the bulk storage of various products and for systematic transition. Mobile dunnage racks are used for industrial purposes as they save the time required to shift products from one place to another. The dunnage racks market is expected to register sound growth in the upcoming years as these racks organize things properly and reduce the amount of time required during shipping.
Global Dunnage Racks Market: Segmentation
On the basis of material type, the global dunnage racks market has been segmented into,
- Metal
- Aluminum
- Stainless steel
- Polymer
On the basis of product type, the global dunnage racks market has been segmented into,
- Mobile
- Stationary
On the basis of capacity (lb.), the global dunnage racks market has been segmented into,
- <800
- 1000-2100
- 2200-4000
- >4000
On the basis of end use, the global dunnage racks market has been segmented into,
- Food & beverage
- Pharmaceutical
- Cosmetics & Personal Care
Global Dunnage Racks Market: Market Participants
Examples of some of the market participants in the global dunnage racks market identified across the value chain include,
- Channel manufacturing, Inc.
- SPG International, LLC
- InterMetro Industries Corporation
- Winco, DWL International Trading, LLC
- Royal Industries, Inc.
- TongLit Logistic Co., Ltd.
- Cambro Manufacturing
- New age industrial
Global Dunnage Racks Market: Dynamics
The growing demand for storage space in professional kitchens, industries and residences is the key driving factor for the dunnage racks market. Leading players in the global industrial sector strive for the maximum utilization of sources as well as warehouses, which is boosting the global dunnage racks market. The flexibility in selecting the material used for dunnage racks is a crucial factor that allows consumers to have the desired product. Dunnage racks can be replaced if the manufacturing facility or storage area is designed properly.
The demand for dunnage racks is negatively affected by machine automation, which can directly transfer items from one place to another. Despite this, the dunnage racks market is estimated to register significant growth globally as manufacturers provide flexibility in different materials and sizes. Dunnage racks are also available for light, medium and heavy-duty storage, which typically depends on the amount of weight they need to bear. The capacity of dunnage racks is also determined by the material used during its manufacturing process. The global dunnage racks market is projected to witness remarkable growth in the upcoming years due to the growing industrialization and modifications in rack systems.
