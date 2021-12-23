Glass Bonding Adhesives Market is Anticipated to Expand at a CAGR Value of 7% During Forecast Period 2021-2031

250 Pages Glass Bonding Adhesives Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts sales of Glass Bonding Adhesives to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Glass Bonding Adhesives. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Glass Bonding Adhesives Market across various industries and regions.

Despite the challenges faced due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the glass bonding adhesives market is forecast to exhibit steady growth over the coming years. Rapid expansion of key end-use industries such as automotive, construction, electronics, and others are projected to increase the growth rate of the market.

Glass Bonding Adhesives Market – Segmentation

Fact.MR’s research study assesses the global glass bonding adhesives market in terms of type, end-use industry, and region. This report presents extensive market dynamics and trends associated with different segments of the market and their influence on the growth prospects of the global glass bonding adhesives market.

Type

UV Curable

Epoxy

Cyanoacrylate

Polyurethane

Silicone

Others

End-use Industry

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare

Industrial Assembly

Woodworking

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & ASEAN

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Glass Bonding Adhesives Market: Competitive Landscape

With competition getting fiercer, key market players are emphasizing on launching cost-effective products with better quality.

For instance, Ashland launched its new range of glass bonding adhesives – Purethane™ Water-based Laminating Adhesives, Pureseal™ Water-based Heat Seal Coatings, PureRad™ UV Curable Laminating Adhesives, and others, in the year 2020.

H.B. Fuller launched its new range of glass bonding adhesives with high-performance bonding and sealing technologies in the year 2020.. The company is also offering CILBOND® Bonding Agents, Weld Mount Adhesive Fastening Systems, and others.

Master Bond has developed single component LED curable adhesives for rapid bonding of tinted/UV blocked glass surfaces in the year 2020.

Sika AG launched Sikaflex®-296, which is suitable for high performance, and formulated for use in all types of mineral glass windows in the year 2020.

Growth of the glass bonding adhesives market continues to be sustained by rising application in a range of industries, including construction, automotive, and healthcare. However, as these industries have been impacted on a macro-level by the COVID-19 pandemic, bonding adhesive manufacturers have seen demand waning. According to Fact.MR’s analysis, early recovery in these industries will be key to bonding adhesive sales in the short and medium term.

Key Takeaways from Glass Bonding Adhesives Market Report

UV curable acrylate remains the preferred material

Building & construction industry will account for highest demand

Asia Pacific will continue to be an epicenter, with China and India creating sustainable opportunities

Steady demand in the U.S. will drive the North America glass bonding adhesives market during the assessment period

COVID-19 outbreak having an adverse impact on the growth of the global glass bonding adhesives market

“The building & construction industry has grown at over 6% over the past five years, and is set to grow further in future. As a result, glass bonding adhesives being highly required for use in this sector. In terms of type, demand for UV glass bonding adhesives is set to exhibit high growth due to their high optical clarity and excellent bonding property,”says a Fact.MR analyst.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Glass Bonding Adhesives Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Glass Bonding Adhesives market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Glass Bonding Adhesives market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Glass Bonding Adhesives Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Glass Bonding Adhesives Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Glass Bonding Adhesives Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Glass Bonding Adhesives Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Glass Bonding Adhesives: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Glass Bonding Adhesives sales.

More Valuable Insights on Glass Bonding Adhesives Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Glass Bonding Adhesives, Sales and Demand of Glass Bonding Adhesives, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

