Insoles Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2031

Newly released data from insoles market analysis by Fact.MR reveals that, global demand for insoles enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 4.8% in 2021, to total around 13 Bn insole pairs. The foam soles segment grew 5.7% to top 5 Bn pairs, while the sports segment surged by 7.6% to close in on 3 Bn pairs.

By value, Fact.MR has projected over 7% CAGR for insole sales during 2021-2031, with market valuation reaching US$ 70 Bn in 2031. In terms of volume, demand is expected to increase at close to 6% CAGR over the same period.

The Market survey of Insoles offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, including production capacities analysis of Insoles, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and Size of Insoles Market across the globe.

Key Market Segments Covered

Type Prefabricated Insoles Customized Insoles 3D Printed Insoles

Material Foam Insoles PU Foam Memory foam PE Foam Others Gel Insoles Felt Insoles Cork Insoles Leather Insoles Composite Carbon Fiber Insoles Others

Application Regular Insoles Sports Insoles Therapeutic Insoles Industrial Insoles Others

Length Full Length Insoles 3/4 Length Insoles

Consumer Orientation Insoles for Men Insoles for Women Others

Sales Channel Direct Sales of Insoles Indirect Sales of Insoles Insoles Sold at Footwear Stores Insoles Sold at Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Insoles Sold at Hospitals/Clinics Insoles Sold at Drug Stores/ Pharmacies Online Sales of Insoles Insoles Sold at Sports Stores Outdoor Sports Stores SKI Stores Running Retails Others

Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa



A comprehensive estimate of the Insoles market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the Sales of Insoles during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with the global average price is also considered in the study.

Some Notable Offerings by Fact.MR Report on Insoles market:

Fact.MR will provide you an analysis of the extent to which this Insoles market research report acquires commercial characteristics along with examples or instances of information that helps you to understand it better.

Fact.MR will also help to identify customary/ standard terms and conditions, as offers, worthiness, warranty, and others.

Also, this report will help you to identify any trends to forecast growth rates.

The analyzed report will forecast the general tendency for supply and demand.

Some of the Insoles Market insights and estimations that make this study unique in approach and effective in guiding stakeholders in understanding the growth dynamics. The study provides:

Details regarding latest innovations and development in Insoles and how it is gaining customer traction during the forecast period.

Analysis about the customer demand of the products and how it is likely to evolve in coming years.

Latest regulations enforced by government bodies and local agencies and their impact on Demand of Insoles Market .

Insights about adoption of new technologies and its influence on the Insoles market Size.

Overview of the impact of COVID-19 on Insoles Market and economic disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Evaluates post-pandemic impact on the Sales of Insoles Market during the forecast period.

After reading the Market insights of Insoles Report, readers can:

Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the Sales of market.

Analyze key regions holding significant share of total Insoles market revenue.

Study the growth outlook of Insoles market scenario, including production, consumption, history and forecast.

Learn consumption pattern and impact of each end use & supply side analysis of Insoles market.

Investigate the recent R&D projects performed by each market player & competitive analysis of Insoles Market Players.

How Fact.MR Assists in Making Strategic Moves For Insoles Market Manufacturer?

The data provided in the Insoles market report offers comprehensive analysis of important industry trends. Industry players can use this data to strategize their potential business moves and gain remarkable revenues in the upcoming period.

The report covers the price trend analysis and value chain analysis along with analysis of diverse offering by market players. The main motive of this report is to assist enterprises to make data-driven decisions and strategize their business moves.

