Craft Beer Market Value Share, Supply Demand, share and Value Chain 2021-2031

Global demand for craft beer is expected to reach US$ 87.34 Bn in 2021. The market was valued at US$ 76.3 Bn in 2019, reaching US$ 81.64 Bn in 2020, reflecting a Y-o-Y increase of 6.9%. In the long-run, the Craft Beer Market Value is projected to reach US$ 174.68 Bn by 2031, representing a 2x increase throughout the 2021-2031 assessment period. Based on these patterns of consumption, the Craft Beer market Size is anticipated to surpass a CAGR of 7% across the 2021-2031 forecast period.

The Market survey of Craft Beer offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, including production capacities analysis of Craft Beer, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and Size of Craft Beer Market across the globe.

The Demand analysis of Craft Beer Market offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of Craft Beer Market across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate of the Craft Beer market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the Sales of Craft Beer during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with the global average price is also considered in the study.

Key Segments Covered

Product Brown Ale Craft Beer Pale Ale Craft Beer Porter Craft Beer Stout Craft Beer Pale Lager Craft Beer Pilsner Craft Beer Marzens Craft Beer Bocks Craft Beer Other Craft Beer Products

Brewer American Sour Craft Beer Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer Belgian Fruit Lambic Craft Beer Flanders Red Ale Craft Beer Belgian Gueuze Craft Beer

Sales Channel Craft Beer Sales via Microbreweries Craft Beer Sales via Brewpubs Craft Beer Sales via Contract Brewing Companies Craft Beer Sales via Independent Regional Craft Brewing Companies



To get all-in insights on the regional landscape of the Craft Beer Market

