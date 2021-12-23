How will the Automotive Sector Contribute to Moisture Curing Adhesives Demand – Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

250 Pages Moisture Curing Adhesives Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts Moisture Curing Adhesives sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19.

The market intelligence study includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Moisture Curing Adhesives. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Moisture Curing Adhesives Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Moisture Curing Adhesives market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Moisture Curing Adhesives

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Moisture Curing Adhesives, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Moisture Curing Adhesives Market.

Market Snapshot

The global moisture curing adhesives industry is expected to garner a value share worth US$ 6 Bn for FY 2021. The market is poised to surge 1.8x to reach US$ 10.74 Bn by the end of the 2021-2031 forecast period. Growth is likely to be driven by extensive applications in the construction and automotive sectors.

Key Segments Covered

· Composition

Silicone-based Moisture Curing Adhesives Polyolefin-based Moisture Curing Adhesives Cyanoacrylate-based Moisture Curing Adhesives Polyurethane-based Moisture Curing Adhesives



· End Use Industry

Moisture Curing Agents for Automotive Moisture Curing Agents for Construction Moisture Curing Agents for Textiles Moisture Curing Agents for Wood Working Moisture Curing Agents for Other End Use Industries



Competitive Landscape

Key players involved in the market are rigorously investing in the development and launches of new products to gain a competitive advantage and expand their consumer base. Mergers & acquisitions along with diversification of product portfolios are key business strategies implemented by participants in the industry.

In September 2021, Arkema S.A has initiated plans to acquire Ashland’s adhesives business for US$ 1.65 billion. The business primarily consists of Isoset water-based polyurethane wood glues and Aroset acrylic pressure-sensitive adhesives for floor graphics and packaging labels

Likewise, Dymax Corporation has released the Dual-Cure 9771 reworkable conformal coating, capable of curing with light and moisture to ensure firm hold on the surface underneath PCBs in missiles, spacecrafts and satellites, in September 2021

Key Takeaways from Moisture Curing Adhesives Market Report

With a wide-ranging of applications of moisture curing adhesives, global sales will account for over US$ 5 billion in 2020.

Sales of polyurethane are expected to remain significantly high in a majority of applications – mainly in the construction industry, and are likely to increase at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period.

Based on end-use industry, the construction industry is expected to trigger high demand for moisture curing adhesives, proving to be the most lucrative sector for market players.

In 2019, the North American market for moisture curing adhesives accounted for at least one-fourth revenue share, making the United States and Canada the most lucrative regions for stakeholders.

China is expected to record positive growth at a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period, creating profitable investment opportunities for key players in the moisture curing adhesives market.

The consumption of cyanoacrylate is expected to account for nearly 20% share in the global sales of moisture curing adhesives over the coming years, owing to its wide adoption in the construction industry.

The COVID-19 outbreak led to initial setbacks for the global moisture curing adhesives. However, as end-use industries gradually get back on track, demand is set to increase over the coming months and years.

“The automotive industry is taking a new leap with rising production of vehicles. This will create new opportunities for moisture curing adhesive manufacturers in the post-pandemic period. Manufacturers will need to diversify their range of customers by introducing industry-specific properties of moisture curing adhesives,”says a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Moisture Curing Adhesives Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Moisture Curing Adhesives market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Moisture Curing Adhesives market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Moisture Curing Adhesives Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Moisture Curing Adhesives Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Moisture Curing Adhesives Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Moisture Curing Adhesives Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Moisture Curing Adhesives: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Moisture Curing Adhesives sales.

More Valuable Insights on Moisture Curing Adhesives Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Moisture Curing Adhesives, Sales and Demand of Moisture Curing Adhesives, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

