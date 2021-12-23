Rising Awareness Anticipated To Drive Zein Protein Market During 2021-2031

Rising Awareness Anticipated To Drive Zein Protein Market During 2021-20313 min read
Zein Protein Market Forecast and CAGR
According to latest research study by Fact.MR, zein protein market is set to witness steady growth rate in term of value and volume during assessment period with net market volume of more than 500 KT during assessment period. Demand is likely to surge due to extensive utilization in pharmaceutical sector with optimistic growth outlook in the long-run. Rising demand from pharmaceutical industry is most likely to lead the sales of this protein globally.
What is Driving Demand for Zein Protein?
The rising trend for organic and natural products has witnessed sufficient demand across the globe. The versatility of this protein is predicted to give a positive impact to the market in terms of volume and value during the forecast period.
Demand for proteins is rising in pharmaceutical industries owing to fact that it provides a smooth surface to tablets by utilizing significantly less amount which makes it easy to swallow.
Moreover, it is produced from the plants, hence there are limited side effects on human body. This acts as a major selling point for manufacturer in zein protein business.
Moreover, consumer inclination for such product is anticipated to bolster the business of this protein over long-run forecast period. Rising demands of consumers, governments & regulatory bodies to strengthen the integration of zein protein in pharmaceutical and biochemical industry is anticipated to thrive the business of this protein over long-run forecast period
Key Segments
By Source
- Natural
- Lab synthesized
By End Use
- Food Industry
- Pharmaceutical
- Cosmetics
- Coating Agent
- Adhesion
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Direct sales
- Indirect sales
By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil,
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- U.K.
- Benelux
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- East Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- South Asia
- India
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Rest of South Asia
- Oceania
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- Turkey
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Who are the Key Manufacturers of Zein Protein?
Some of the leading manufacturers of this protein include
- Zein Products
- Archer-Daniels Midland Company
- Glanbia plc
- AGT Food & Ingredients
- Burcon Nutrascience Corporation
- Penta International
- Du Pont
- Roquette Freres
- Cargill Inc.
- Cosucra Groupe Warcoing
- Ingredion Inc.
- CHS Inc.
