Bartter Syndrome Treatment Market Projected To Discern Stable Expansion During 2021-2031

Bartter Syndrome Treatment Market: Introduction

Bartter syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that causes specific defects in kidney function. Over the past few years, it is observed that different terminologies have been used to describe Bartter syndrome. Some classify Bartter syndrome on the basis of its clinical appearance, whereas others classify it on the basis of its underlying mutated gene. On the basis of the underlying gene mutation, Bartter syndrome can be classified as Bartter syndrome type 1, type 2, type 3, type 4a and 4b and Gitelman syndrome.

Presently, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), Bartter syndrome is classified under a new classification system, which is based upon the specific part of the kidney affected. This includes loop disorders, DCT disorders and combined DCT and loop disorders. Loop disorders include Bartter syndrome type 1 and type 2 and DCT disorders include Gitelman syndrome. Combined DCT and loop disorders include Bartter syndrome type 3, type 4a and 4b.

The defects caused by Bartter syndrome impair the kidney’s ability to reabsorb salt and imbalance the fluid concentrations of various electrolytes in the body. The electrolytes affected by Bartter syndrome are generally mineral salts such as calcium, potassium, sodium, chloride and magnesium. Bartter syndrome is caused by alteration in one of the several different genes. Most of the subtypes of Bartter syndrome are inherited in an autosomal recessive manner. Bartter syndrome symptoms vary from person-to-person and its severity ranges from mild to severe. Bartter syndrome treatment aims at correcting electrolyte imbalance and includes the use of supplements and medications such as diuretics and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

Bartter Syndrome Treatment Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global Bartter syndrome treatment market can be segmented on the basis of Bartter syndrome treatment drug type, distribution channel and geography.

Based on Bartter syndrome treatment drug type, the global Bartter syndrome treatment market has been segmented as:

NSAIDs (Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs)

RAAS Inhibitors Aldosterone Antagonists Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors

Others

Based on distribution channel, the global Bartter syndrome treatment market has been segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Others

Bartter Syndrome Treatment Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global Bartter syndrome treatment market include

Abbott Laboratories

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Others.

Bartter Syndrome Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global Bartter syndrome treatment market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is anticipated to be the dominant market in the global Bartter syndrome treatment market, owing to the increasing prevalence of kidney disorders.

Europe is expected to be the second-largest market in the global Bartter syndrome treatment market throughout the forecast period, owing to high awareness regarding health-related problems in the region. The Bartter syndrome treatment market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with the maximum CAGR, mostly due to the growing geriatric population and increasing number of healthcare facilities in the region.

