Acromegaly Treatment Market Estimated To Record Highest CAGR By 2031

Complications in severe acromegaly may include type 2 diabetes, sleep apnea and elevated blood pressure. Acromegaly is generally caused when the pituitary gland produces greater levels of GI than the body normally requires, which is mostly caused by benign tumour or pituitary adenoma. The incidence of acromegaly is about 6 per 100,000 people.

Acromegaly is a hormonal disorder that is caused by the presence of excessive levels of the Growth Hormone (GH) in the body. The symptoms of acromegaly are enlargement of the bones of hands, forehead, jaws, feet and nose, which results in joint pain, thicker skin, headaches and vision problems.

Acromegaly Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rising awareness about acromegaly and an increase in the rates of screening are among the prime driver of the acromegaly treatment market. Moreover, advancements in surgery and growing alternatives, such as radiation therapy, medications and others, is driving the acromegaly treatment market. Complimentary developments in medical diagnosis, such as magnetic resonance imaging and the IGF1 & GH suppression test, provide the most sensitive and selective means for the testing of acromegaly.

Advancements in medications, which include the development of antagonists, such as somatostatin analogues, dopamine agonists and GH receptor antagonists, which are the synthetic forms of natural hormones that restrict the production of GH, is driving the Acromegaly Treatment market towards non-invasive treatments, especially in cases where surgery is not feasible.

The high success rate of treatment is driving the adoption of acromegaly treatment, and life expectancy after the successful treatment of acromegaly is equal to normal.

However, high cost of surgery, which ranges from USD 3000 to USD 9,000, and difficulty in prognosis that has to be done on an individual basis are among factors expected to restrain the growth of the Acromegaly Treatment market. Moreover, complications associated with the treatment, such as the risk of infection, pain and impaired immunity, are likely to restrain the growth of the acromegaly treatment market.

Acromegaly Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global acromegaly treatment market is segmented based on treatment, distribution channel and region.

Based on treatment, the global acromegaly treatment market is segmented into:

Medication Somatostatin analogues Dopamine agonists Growth hormone receptor antagonists Others

Radiotherapy

Surgery

Based on distribution channel, the global acromegaly treatment market is segmented into:

Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Acromegaly Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the major vendors operating in the global acromegaly treatment market are

Pfizer Inc.

Roche Holding AG

Novartis International AG

DexTech Medical AB

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

Chiasma, Inc.

