Pigment Hot Stamping Foil Market To Discern Magnified Growth During 2021 – 2031

According to the latest research done by Fact.MR, pigment hot stamping foil market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecasted year 2021-2031. The key players in the pigment hot stamping foil market offer premium quality products that are made with top quality materials.

Who are the key manufacturers and suppliers of Pigment Hot Stamping Foil?

Some of the leading manufacturers of pigment hot stamping foil are

K Laser

Nakai Industrial Co.Ltd

Katani

Crown Roll Leaf Inc.

Foilco Limited

CFC International

Infinity Foils Incorporated

Foil Stamp Solutions

Kolon Corporation

Univacoo Foils

OIKE & Co. Ltd

These are the key players driving market demand for Pigment Hot Stamping Foil and they are investing in adopting advanced technology to manufacture pigment hot stamping foil.

Key Segments

By Product Type Matte Pigment Hot Stamping Foil Gloss Pigment Hot Stamping Foil

By Carrier Film Paper Cellulose Acetate Polyester Polypropylene PET Polythene

By Material Type Polyethylene Polypropylene Polyethylene Terephthalate Polyvinyl Chloride Polystyrene Aluminium Others

By End-Use Food & Beverage Cosmetics & Personal Care Textile Healthcare Consumer Goods Electronics & Electricals Automotive Gift, Toys, & Stationery Publication & Commercial Others

By Region North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Japan Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

What is driving demand for Pigment Hot Stamping Foil Market? The excellent quality of pigment hot stamping foil is one of the key reasons behind its growing demand in the market. There are several high-quality pigment hot stamping foil available in the market which has several specialities such as excellent finish which is helping them to dominate the market. The availability of a wide range of colours is also helping pigment hot stamping foil to dominate the foil market. In addition to this, Pigment hot stamping foil offers several same advantages which metallic hot stamping foil offers over liquid coatings and metallic inks for the application of colour. Due to such advantages and low-cost pigment hot stamping foil is preferred by the consumers over other alternatives.

The US and Canada Pigment Hot Stamping Foil Market The U.S. and Canada pigment hot stamping foil market is expected to propel growth in the forecasted period 2021 and 2031 and one of the key reasons behind the growth of pigment hot stamping foil in the US and Canada region is its end-use in several industries. Pigment hot stamping foil is widely used in several industries such as food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care, automotive, gift toy stationary and several other industries. Thus with the growth of these industries pigment hot stamping foil market is also expected to show growth. In addition to this, when pigment hot stamping foil is applied with heat and pressure, the curves of the substrate are flattened out, resulting in a smooth surface in the printed area. Thus even on rough, and textured surfaces, clean, high-quality text and graphics can be achieved. Another significant advantage of foil is the easy and clean application method. Machines tend to be relatively low cost and easy to operate since there are fewer process variables, and there are no process chemicals to worry about, which has health, safety, and environmental consequences.

Europe Demand Outlook for Pigment Hot Stamping Foil Market From the past few years, Europe has become one of the significant markets for pigment hot stamping foil and it is expected to show significant growth in the forecasted period 2021-2031. As the packaging of the product plays a significant role in the product buying decision of a consumer. Several players in the industry are focusing on their packaging. Thus pigment hot stamping foil is preferred by the product manufacturers to improve the packaging aesthetics and attracts more consumer base. Hence, the growing preference for pigment hot stamping foil for gift packaging is expected to propel growth to the pigment hot stamping foil market in the European region.

