Technological Advancements To Aid Growth Of Portable Radar Detectors Market During 2021-2031

According to latest research by Fact.MR, portable radar detectors market is expected to witness a steady growth during 2021-2031. Radar detectors which were initially used in performance vehicles, have started to feature among passenger cars, in their portable variant, at a CAGR higher than their stationary counterpart. Stationary radar detectors are pricier as compared to its portable variant, the latter becomes an obvious choice for the passenger car users.

What is Driving Portable Radar Detector Sales?

Similar to laser based speed detection, portable radar detectors have been gaining traction across a multitude of automobiles to avoid accidents through guiding the driver with speed control. In 2019, speeding of the vehicle accounted for 26% of all traffic fatalities in the U.S., killing 9,478 people. These fatalities can be translated as 25 deaths per day in the country, which is alarming. Owing to this several traffic councils and authorities have been recommending the use of speed detectors in vehicles, including portable radar detectors.

Being compact, portable radar detectors fit on the car dashboard and information displayed can be easily viewed by the driver. Thus the ease of access makes it well suited for car of any make.

Key Segments

By Notification Type

Display

Display and Voice

By Feature

Standard

GPS Lockout

By Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Retail Sales Manufacturer’s Website Third Party Online Retail Automotive Aftermarket Accessory Stores



By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Portable Radar Detectors?

Some of the key portable radar detectors manufacturers include

Escort

United America Corporation

Cobra

Whistler Group

Yupiteru

Genevo s.r.o.

Beltronics.

