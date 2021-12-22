How are Fumed Silica Applications Rising in Paints & Coatings and Drug Manufacturing – Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Fumed Silica Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Fumed Silica market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

The study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation and sales in fumed silica market across the globe.

Market Snapshot:

Revenues in the application segment of the fumed silica market grew at approximately 5% year-over-year in 2021. Demand of cosmetics and personal care segment increased 5.3% between 2020 and 2021, according to Fact.MR’s recently published report.

Growing demand for fumed silica in the pharmaceutical industry and paints and coatings segment is likely to project the market expansion for fumed silica throughout the forecast period 2021-2031.

Key Segments Covered:

Product Type Hydrophilic Fumed Silica Hydrophobic Fumed Silica

Application Fumed Silica for Silicone Rubber Fumed Silica for Paints & Coatings Fumed Silica for Unsaturated Polyester Resins Fumed Silica for Adhesives & Sealants Fumed Silica for Healthcare & Personal Care Others



Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advances for cancer screening, mergers, and acquisitions.

In June 2021, key player Evonik Industries AG has signed a purchase agreement to acquire the privately-owned technology-driven company Infinitec Activos, with closing expected by July end.

In May 2021, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. plans to merge with Cimarex Energy in an all-stock deal that values the combined company at $17 Bn. The transaction is set to close in the fourth quarter. The combined company will operate under a new name and will be headquartered in Houston.

Growing demand for fumed silica in the pharmaceutical industry and paints and coatings segment is likely to project the market expansion for fumed silica throughout the forecast period 2021-2031. North America holds around 1/3rd of overall market share in global fumed silica market. Consumption of fumed silica in North America is backed mainly from mature end use market such as personal care, automotive and paints & coatings.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By product, hydrophilic fused silica yielded over 60% demand through 2021

Hydrophobic fumed silica to surge at around 6% to record market value of 1.3 Bn

Cosmetics and personal care segment to create around US$ 380 Bn opportunities over the long-term forecast period

Paints and Coatings sector are the fastest-growing segment, expanding at above 5% CAGR

U.S to contribute almost US$ 3 Bn in revenue by 2031, amid extensive uptake across silicone rubber manufacturing

China to contribute over 50% demand for fumed silica throughout East Asia

India to generate highly lucrative expansion opportunities in the future, especially across the construction sector

“Manufacturers are leveraging flourishing opportunities across the healthcare and personal care industries due to their multiple beneficial properties, prompting substantial innovations and product launches,” comments a Fact.MR analyst.

More Valuable Insights on Fumed Silica Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Fumed Silica, Sales and Demand of Fumed Silica, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

