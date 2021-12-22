Industrial Wood Chipper Market Projected To Garner Significant Revenues By 2021 – 2031

According to the latest research by Fact.MR, the industrial wood chipper market is set to witness an above-average growth during 2021-2031. In short term, the demand is expected to increase at a steady pace.

As wood is required as a raw material in a multitude of end-use industries, the demand for these wood chipper is expected to rise at a tremendous pace. In long term with the advancement in the forest industry, demand is set to return by the end of 2022.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Industrial Wood Chipper?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of industrial wood chipper include

Redwood Global LTD

Terex Corporation

Changzhou LEFA Industry

Trade Co

Morbark Corporation

MTD Products

China Foma Group

J.P. Carlton

Nicholas Industries SAS

Bandit Industries INC

Manufacturers are spending heavily for the improvement of these wood chippers. To stay up to date with the competition, and meet the rising demand, they are investing in R&D to make wood chippers that are user friendly and energy-efficient.

Key Segments

By Product Type

Disc Chipper

Screw Chipper

Drum Chipper

Others

By Engine Type

Diesel Engine

Petrol Engine

Electric Driven

Others

By End-Use

Construction

Forrest And Biomass

Timber Factory

Sawmills

Landscaping & Furniture Industry

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online Channel

Offline Channel

By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe

East Asia China, Japan, South Korea

South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia

Oceania Australia and New Zealand

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

What is Driving Demand for Industrial Wood Chipper? Wood chippers have application in a multitude of industries and as advancement in respective industries is taking place, the sales of these wood chipper will see a rise. Rapid urbanization has increased the construction industry and many new construction activities are being undertaken across the globe and in turn the sales of these wood chippers. The use of wood chipper has increased in amusement park and professional gardens in recent years for shaping the trees and branches and this is driving the demand for the wood chipper. The use of wood chipper has been on a steady rise in the furniture industry as well, with the demand for better and improved furniture rising in most of the countries. Wood chipper is heavily used in the forest industry, and as forests are getting cut down at a very fast rate, the amazon forest in brazil has been losing thousands of trees on the daily basis and this is happening in other forests around the world as well and this driving the demand of these wood chippers. Due to Covid-19, the industrial wood chipper sales saw a decrease in demand as production were on hold in many countries, but with the ease in lockdown and reopening of almost all industries like construction, forest and others, the demand for these wood chippers is projected to increase during the forecast period.

What type of Industrial Wood Chipper is there in the Market to Attract Consumers? Wood Chippers are used for slicing, cutting and shaping tree branches and trunks, it's a hard task to cut a heavy wooden trunk or piece of wood and to make this hard task easy for a consumer is the work of a wooden chipper. There are three common types of wood chippers are available in the market, disc chipper, screw chipper and drum chipper, depending on the requirement these three types of chippers are being used in various industries. New and advanced wood chipper are present in the market with strong build quality so that they don't get damaged while in use and able to cut through the wooden piece easily. New tools for wood chipper are also being developed which offer improved speed and operating efficiency. This in turn drives the sales of wood chipper in the medium to long run forecast period.

European Industrial Wood Chipper Market Outlook Europe has the biggest share of these wood chippers sales across the globe. Europe holds more than thirty percent of the global industrial wood chipper sales share and it is projected that the demand for these chipper will increase in upcoming years. The governments of big European economies like the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy and others are recommending to use of these wood chippers for better calamity sticking areas and as a result, the demand for these chippers is rising in the region. Wooden chippers finds application is a plethora of end-use industries including construction and furniture. Besides, the construction industry is on the boom in many European countries and the demand for better and improved furniture is rising in the region and due to that, the demand for these chippers is also rising. Asian and North American Market Outlook & Comparison North American region held the second-largest share for sales of the industrial wood market followed by Asia. America holds just below thirty percent of the sale of these wood chipper. It is projected that the demand will rise in the projected period of the report. There are many key manufacturers are operating in the North American region, along with that the wood industry is on the rise since the construction of residential homes is increasing at a great pace and it is driving the sales of these wood chippers. Asia also has a key role in the sales of wood chippers. Countries like China and India are investing heavily to improving infrastructures, and because of that the furniture industry is seeing a rise in the region. This is in turn driving the sales of wood chippers. Moreover, the value offered by these wood chipper is expected to increase at a favorable rate in the region during the medium to long run forecast period.

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

