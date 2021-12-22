Crimping Tool Market Projected To Garner Significant Revenues By 2031-End

According to the latest research by Fact.MR, crimping tool market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. Demand for crimping products will witness steady recovery in short-term, with an optimistic growth outlook in the long run.

What are the Market drivers for Crimping Tool?

Increasing number of manufacturers, consumption of advanced gadgets are the main driving agents for crimping tool. Moreover, advanced crimping products are very easy to operate, so rising interest among end users has been observed for personal as well as professional uses in past few years.

Sales of crimping tool is relied upon the versatility of the tool and operation flexibility. Development of new advanced products for multipurpose utilization, lightweight products, targeting new manufacturers and penetration of products through different distribution channels are predicted to enable high demand during the forecast period

Key Segments

By Type

Manual crimpers

Hydraulic crimpers

Pneumatic crimpers

Hammer crimpers

Electrical crimpers

Others

By Product

Round nose

Flat nose

Long nose

Mini pliers

Locking pliers

Slip joint pliers

Diagonal pliers

Combination pliers

By Material

Stainless steel

Chrome vanadium

Others

By Application

Crimping

Multifunctional

Wire stripper

Cutting

By Distribution Channel

Online Company websites E-commerce sites

Offline

By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe

East Asia China, Japan, South Korea

South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia

Oceania Australia and New Zealand

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa



Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Crimping Tool?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of crimping tool include

ALFRA

CONTA CLIP

GREENLEE

Druseidt

DUBUIS Outillages

Carl Kammerling International Ltd.

Klauke

MECATRACTION

KNIPEX

Changhong Plastics Group Imperial Plastics

PAYAPRESS

