Crimping Tool Market Projected To Garner Significant Revenues By 2031-End
Crimping Tool Market Forecast and CAGR
According to the latest research by Fact.MR, crimping tool market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. Demand for crimping products will witness steady recovery in short-term, with an optimistic growth outlook in the long run.
What are the Market drivers for Crimping Tool?
Increasing number of manufacturers, consumption of advanced gadgets are the main driving agents for crimping tool. Moreover, advanced crimping products are very easy to operate, so rising interest among end users has been observed for personal as well as professional uses in past few years.
Sales of crimping tool is relied upon the versatility of the tool and operation flexibility. Development of new advanced products for multipurpose utilization, lightweight products, targeting new manufacturers and penetration of products through different distribution channels are predicted to enable high demand during the forecast period
Key Segments
By Type
- Manual crimpers
- Hydraulic crimpers
- Pneumatic crimpers
- Hammer crimpers
- Electrical crimpers
- Others
By Product
- Round nose
- Flat nose
- Long nose
- Mini pliers
- Locking pliers
- Slip joint pliers
- Diagonal pliers
- Combination pliers
By Material
- Stainless steel
- Chrome vanadium
- Others
By Application
- Crimping
- Multifunctional
- Wire stripper
- Cutting
By Distribution Channel
- Online
- Company websites
- E-commerce sites
- Offline
By Region
- North America
- US & Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe
- East Asia
- China, Japan, South Korea
- South Asia
- India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia
- Oceania
- Australia and New Zealand
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa
Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Crimping Tool?
Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of crimping tool include
- ALFRA
- CONTA CLIP
- GREENLEE
- Druseidt
- DUBUIS Outillages
- Carl Kammerling International Ltd.
- Klauke
- MECATRACTION
- KNIPEX
- Changhong Plastics Group Imperial Plastics
- PAYAPRESS
