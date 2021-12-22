Mining Machinery Market Pegged For Robust Expansion During 2021-2031

Mining Machinery Market Pegged For Robust Expansion During 2021-20313 min read
Mining Machinery forecast and CAGR
According to latest research by Fact.MR, mining machinery is set to witness elevated growth during 2021-2031. In mining, increased usage of electric and diesel machinery in both underground and surface mining applications along with increasing demand for raw materials from manufacturing industries are set to drive demand in positive side of the graph..
Mining Machinery Market overview.
The mining equipment demand is dominantly dependent on the mining activities and government emission guidelines. Most of mining industries have been facing major encounters in underground mining rather than surface mining activities based on location access and associated risk.
Moreover, growing demand for excavators in the oil & gas and construction industries are predicted to contribute significant growth in surface mining machinery. These machineries have also witnessed growing demand due to increased application of compact excavators.
Furthermore, product development and R&D operations are prospered by leading manufacturers in autonomous and electric mining machinery for underground mining applications. Thus underground mining is projected to drive overall market potential during the long-run forecast period.
Key Segments
By Mining Type
- Underground Mining
- Longwall Machines
- Continuous Miners
- Roof bolter
- Shuttle Cars
- Underground Rail
- Others
- Surface Mining
- Loaders
- Draglines
- Shovels
- High wall Miner
- Blast hole Drills
- Others
By Fuel Type
- Diesel
- Hydrogen Fuel
- CNG
- Electric Power
By End-use Industry
- Construction
- Mining
- Forestry & Agriculture
- Other industries
By Applications
- Mining
- River Dredging
- Waste Management
- Hole Drilling
- Forestry Mulching
- Others
By Region
- North America
- US & Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil, Mexico, Others
- Western Europe
- EU5
- Nordics
- Benelux
- Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
- Greater China
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- Other Middle East
- Northern Africa
- South Africa
- Other Africa
Who are the key manufacturers of mining machinery?
Some of the leading manufacturers of wood machinery are,
- Komatsu Ltd
- Caterpillar Inc.
- Terex Corporation
- The Liebherr Group.
- Hitachi Construction Machinery Co.
- Volvo Construction Equipment AB
- Hyundai Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Yanmar Construction Equipment Co. Ltd.
- Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.
- Sandvik
- many others
