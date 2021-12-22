Mining Machinery Market Pegged For Robust Expansion During 2021-2031

According to latest research by Fact.MR, mining machinery is set to witness elevated growth during 2021-2031. In mining, increased usage of electric and diesel machinery in both underground and surface mining applications along with increasing demand for raw materials from manufacturing industries are set to drive demand in positive side of the graph..

Mining Machinery Market overview.

The mining equipment demand is dominantly dependent on the mining activities and government emission guidelines. Most of mining industries have been facing major encounters in underground mining rather than surface mining activities based on location access and associated risk.

Moreover, growing demand for excavators in the oil & gas and construction industries are predicted to contribute significant growth in surface mining machinery. These machineries have also witnessed growing demand due to increased application of compact excavators.

Furthermore, product development and R&D operations are prospered by leading manufacturers in autonomous and electric mining machinery for underground mining applications. Thus underground mining is projected to drive overall market potential during the long-run forecast period.

Key Segments

By Mining Type

Underground Mining Longwall Machines Continuous Miners Roof bolter Shuttle Cars Underground Rail Others

Surface Mining Loaders Draglines Shovels High wall Miner Blast hole Drills Others



By Fuel Type

Diesel

Hydrogen Fuel

CNG

Electric Power

By End-use Industry

Construction

Mining

Forestry & Agriculture

Other industries

By Applications

Mining

River Dredging

Waste Management

Hole Drilling

Forestry Mulching

Others

By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East Northern Africa South Africa Other Africa



Who are the key manufacturers of mining machinery?

Some of the leading manufacturers of wood machinery are,

Komatsu Ltd

Caterpillar Inc.

Terex Corporation

The Liebherr Group.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co.

Volvo Construction Equipment AB

Hyundai Heavy Industries Ltd.

Yanmar Construction Equipment Co. Ltd.

Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.

Sandvik

many others

