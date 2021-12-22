Die Attach Materials Market Poised To Expand At A Robust Pace Over 2031

Die Attach Materials Market Forecast and CAGR

According to the latest analysis by Fact MR, the die attach materials market is set to witness substantial growth during 2021-2031 and shall surpass net valuation of US$ 900 Mn by 2031. Demand for die attach materials will witness balanced growth in the short-term, with an optimistic growth outlook in the long run.

The amalgamation of die-attach materials in assembling LEDs is anticipated to emphasize the demand in the upcoming future. The need of determining the reliability and performance attributes of LEDs is expected to stimulate the demand for die-attach materials.

Key Segments

By Form

Powder Paste No clean pastes (NC) Rosin mildly activated pastes (RM) Water soluble pastes (WS)

Wires

By Material

Polymer Adhesives Polymides Epoxies

Eutectic Die Attach Materials

By Application

Industrial applications

Commercial applications

By Product

Polymer Adhesives

Polymides

Epoxies

Eutectic Die Attach Materials

By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East South Africa Other Africa



Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Die Attach Materials?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of Die Attach Materials include

Indium Corporation

Alpha Assembly Solutions

The Dow Chemical Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Hybond Inc.

Creative Materials Inc.

Al Technology Inc.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.

Master Bond Inc.

Delo Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA

Semiconductor Packaging Industry Drives the Demand for Die Attach Materials Sales

Semiconductor packaging is one of the key requirement in the electronics industry throughout the globe. Rapid growing demand for semiconductor packaging fuelling the demand for die bonding materials. A semiconductor package is a plastic, metal, ceramic or glass cover with one or more distinct semiconductor devices or integrated circuits. The package provides a way to connect with the external environments.

The semiconductor packaging industry has started to reduce costs and increase the overall performance of the integrated circuit. Vendors in the market struggling with innovative delivery solutions in terms packaging size, performance and faster consumer consideration. Apart from that various range of semiconductor packaging applications, the aerospace and defence industry also witnessing the requirement of die bonding material.

