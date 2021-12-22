Die Attach Materials Market Poised To Expand At A Robust Pace Over 2031

Die Attach Materials Market Poised To Expand At A Robust Pace Over 20313 min read
Die Attach Materials Market Forecast and CAGR
According to the latest analysis by Fact MR, the die attach materials market is set to witness substantial growth during 2021-2031 and shall surpass net valuation of US$ 900 Mn by 2031. Demand for die attach materials will witness balanced growth in the short-term, with an optimistic growth outlook in the long run.
The amalgamation of die-attach materials in assembling LEDs is anticipated to emphasize the demand in the upcoming future. The need of determining the reliability and performance attributes of LEDs is expected to stimulate the demand for die-attach materials.
Key Segments
By Form
- Powder
- Paste
- No clean pastes (NC)
- Rosin mildly activated pastes (RM)
- Water soluble pastes (WS)
- Wires
By Material
- Polymer Adhesives
- Polymides
- Epoxies
- Eutectic Die Attach Materials
By Application
- Industrial applications
- Commercial applications
By Product
- Polymer Adhesives
- Polymides
- Epoxies
- Eutectic Die Attach Materials
By Region
- North America
- US & Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil, Mexico, Others
- Western Europe
- EU5
- Nordics
- Benelux
- Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
- Greater China
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- Other Middle East
- South Africa
- Other Africa
Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Die Attach Materials?
Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of Die Attach Materials include
- Indium Corporation
- Alpha Assembly Solutions
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Hybond Inc.
- Creative Materials Inc.
- Al Technology Inc.
- BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.
- Master Bond Inc.
- Delo Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA
Semiconductor Packaging Industry Drives the Demand for Die Attach Materials Sales
Semiconductor packaging is one of the key requirement in the electronics industry throughout the globe. Rapid growing demand for semiconductor packaging fuelling the demand for die bonding materials. A semiconductor package is a plastic, metal, ceramic or glass cover with one or more distinct semiconductor devices or integrated circuits. The package provides a way to connect with the external environments.
The semiconductor packaging industry has started to reduce costs and increase the overall performance of the integrated circuit. Vendors in the market struggling with innovative delivery solutions in terms packaging size, performance and faster consumer consideration. Apart from that various range of semiconductor packaging applications, the aerospace and defence industry also witnessing the requirement of die bonding material.
