Electronic Measuring Device Market Set To Witness An Uptick During 2021 To 2031

Electronic Measuring Device Market Set To Witness An Uptick During 2021 To 20313 min read
Market Introduction and Definition
Electronic measuring devices are used to test the performance, calibrate and to diagnose the target equipment of errors. These devices are mostly used by the semiconductors, electronic device manufacturers and electronic goods service centers. Apart from the formerly mentioned consumers, electronic measuring instruments are also used by in-house component manufacturing industries such as healthcare, automotive, aerospace and others.
Comprehending the aforementioned factors leads to a conclusion that the product sales is diversified. Apart from diversification analysis, other factors such as product penetration and trade has been mentioned in depth in the report.
Electronic Measuring Device Market Forecast and CAGR
Past-half decade acted as a promising period for the electronic measuring device market owing to the rapid growth of electronics especially semiconductor industry. Extensive investment in the electronics industry has paved way for the extensive sales of electronic measuring instrument in the industry.
Electronics industry has expanded at a phenomenal rate over the past half-decade not only in terms of value but also in terms of technology. This has led to the growth in prices of the product by nearly 1.5 folds over the same period. Apart from the nominal pricing consideration, Fact.MR has also considered “Hedonic Pricing” to analyze the price of the device with technological evolution.
Key Segments
By Type
- Calibration Equipment
- Testing Equipment/Device
By Product Type
- Portable
- Stationary
By End-Use Industry
- Electronics
- Telecommunications
- Healthcare
- Transportation
- Automotive
- Marine
- Aerospace
- Defence
- Others
By Sales Channel
- Direct Sales
- Indirect Sales
By Region
- North America
- US & Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil, Mexico, Others
- Western Europe
- EU5
- Nordics
- Benelux
- Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
- Greater China
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- Other Middle East
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Other Africa
Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Electronic Measuring Device?
Some of the leading producers of electronic measuring device include
- B & K Precision Systems
- Fortive
- Teledyne LeCroy
- Keysight Technologies Inc.
- Scientific Test, Inc.
- Tektronix, Inc.
- Koyo Electronics Industries Co., Ltd
- Barth Electronics, Inc.
- Nihon Denji Sokki Co, Ltd.
- Mittal Enterprises
- Ed Corporation
- Supreme Instruments Corp.
- Hickok Incorporated
- The Heath Company
- Conar Instrument
- Brüel & Kjær.
- Precision Apparatus Corporation
- Triplett Test Equipment
- others
