Trail Running Shoes Market is Set to Grow at a CAGR of 5% During Forecast Period 2021-2031

Consumer awareness is leading to a spike in health concerns globally. This is paving the way for mass participation in adventure sports that involve activities such as running in natural terrain. Educated consumers are buying trail running shoes specifically designed to withstand adventure activities. On the back of these factors, the global trail running shoes market will witness a demand surge and grow 1.7x during the forecast period (2019 – 2029).

Global Trail Running Shoes Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global trail running shoes market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel and region.

Type

Light Trail

Rugged Trail

Off Trail

Distributional Channel

Offline

Online

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

Marketing Strategies Govern Competition Landscape

The competitive landscape for trail running shoes is largely influenced by creative marketing strategies and innovative products that differentiate firms based on technology and functionality. For instance, Adidas Terrex Agravic Flow GTX employs advanced foam blowing technology to develop mid sole and Gore-Tex to enhance running experiences. Similarly, New Balance Athletics Inc. sells Fresh Foam Hierro V5.

Key Takeaways of Global Trail Running Market study

Light trail running segment is leading the market demand. Light trail running is opined to require beginner to moderate level of fitness and hence invites maximum participation. The segment will grow 1.7X between 2019 and 2029.

Offline distribution channels are performing exceptionally well with a market share of more than 62%. Online distribution channels offer emerging opportunities with a CAGR of 6%.

North America drives global demand with a major market share which is upwards of 35% followed by Europe.

East Asia, South Asia & Oceania are emerging markets that exhibit strong growth rates upwards of 6% and 7% respectively.

“Growth of global trail running shoes follows closely with consumer trends. Regions with a budding community of trail running enthusiasts are driving demand for trail running shoes. Developing economies with a growing community of young adult consumers that influence purchase trends around the globe offer lucrative growth opportunities.” Says the Fact MR Analyst

Performance Reigns Top Among Consumer Trends

Research and development of high-performance and leisure foaming technology are main focus areas among major companies. The market is witnessing new entrants that specialize in trail running shoe technologies and adopt online distribution channels to garner demand from various regions. Consumers are educating themselves on latest technology and performance of trail running shoes in discussion forums, social media channels, and running-community interactions. In such a connected consumer landscape it is crucial for organizations to differentiate their product portfolio based on features and leverage digital channels of marketing to increase sales. Midsole foam, manufacturing materials, and comfort designs are few of the performance aspects that reign top among consumers of trail running shoes globally.

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Trail Running Shoes, Sales and Demand of Trail Running Shoes, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

