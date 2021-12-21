Rising Demand for Organic Products is Expected to Drive Demand for EVOH Films for Packaging Market – Fact.MR Study

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of EVOH Films for Packaging market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of EVOH Films for Packaging

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of EVOH Films for Packaging. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of EVOH Films for Packaging Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of EVOH Films for Packaging, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of EVOH Films for Packaging Market.

Global EVOH Films for Packaging Market Snapshot

The EVOH films for packaging market is estimated at US$ 5.04 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 8.01 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.05% from 2022 to 2032. Increasing preference for flexible packaging that is customer friendly, sustainable and prolongs shelf life of products is expected to propel the demand for EVOH film packing during the assessment year.

The EVOH films packaging market accounts for 2% of total packaging market in 2022 and is expected to expand due to rising consumer inclination towards green packaging that ensures ease of use. EVOH films packaging is expected to gain an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 2.97 Bn during the assessment period 2022-2032.

Global EVOH Film for Packaging Market by Category

· By Product Type, Global EVOH Film for Packaging Market is segmented as:

Blown Film Cast Film



· By Application, Global EVOH Film for Packaging Market is segmented as:

Pouches Trays Bags & Sacks Wrapping Films Lids Liquid Packaging Solutions Others (Sachets, Bag-in-box, Tubes)



· By End-use Industry, Global EVOH Film for Packaging is segmented as:

Food Healthcare Personal Care & Cosmetics Others (Building, Construction and Electronics Industry)



Competitive Landscape

EVOH film for packaging manufacturers are exploring new and innovative designs focusing on consumer convenience. Key manufacturers are utilizing consumer inclination towards sustainable packaging in way of new product development. For instance,

March 2021, Ireland-based, Smurfit Kappa has launched an EVOH film as part of its Bag-in-Box solution. This 60-micron film, marketed as E Compact 60, makes less use of plastic as compared to its counterparts. This packaging is said to be sustainable, resistant to gases and offers enhanced customer convenience.

EVOH films remain a pragmatic packaging solution in the food and beverage industry, owing to its excellent anti-contamination properties. EVOH films for packaging manufacturers continue to benefit from the rising demand for flexible packaging solutions in healthcare, personals care & cosmetics, and electronics sectors. Owing to the excellent benefits of using EVOH films for packaging, such as extending shelf life and limiting product losses, the adoption of EVOH films will remain widespread across the packaging industry. Leading manufacturers are focusing on introducing additional functionalities of EVOH films for packaging such as cost-effectiveness and high seal strength, displaying an emerging trend in the EVOH films for packaging market.

“Growth of the e-commerce sector is likely to remain a key growth parameter for the EVOH films for packaging market. Along with various types of retail goods, modern consumers are favorably disposed towards the idea of purchasing perishables online, which is creating high demand for sustainable packaging solutions. EVOH films, when used as a food packaging solution, can successfully retain properties of food products, such as flavor, freshness, and aroma, preventing it from contamination during shipments. Marquee manufacturers of EVOH films are developing innovative food packaging solutions, such as bag-in-box and pouched for liquid food products, using EVOH films to gain competitive advantages in the EVOH films for packaging market,” says a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

Rising industrial applications of barrier packaging materials is triggering demand for raw materials with highly specialized properties among market players in the EVOH films for packaging market. Kuraray Co., Ltd, a Japanese manufacturer of EVOH films used in food packaging, recently acquired the U.S.-based Calgon Carbon Corporation, to boost the use of filtration media products in various manufacturing processes to deliver high-quality and sustainable EVOH films for packaging market. Although, the company’s focus on mitigating the negative impact of raw materials on its manufacturing procedures has resulted in a significant rise in the selling price of EVAL™ EVOH films manufactured by the company.

The Smurfit Kappa Group plc, a European packaging company, is focusing on the using innovative raw materials to develop high performance packaging solutions for the drinks market. The company recently launched new Thermo Bag-in-Box packaging product using medium-density polyethylene (MDPE), linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), and EVOH films to meet the standards of hot filling processes followed during the manufacturing of various beverages. Smurfit used a combination of these raw materials, such as MDPE, LLDPE, and EVOH, to leverage their special properties such as thermo-resistance, flexibility, and oxygen resistance to extend the product life. The company has been relentlessly developing higher performance materials for packaging to bring enhanced product quality for consumers and gain a competitive edge in the EVOH films for packaging market.

