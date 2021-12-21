Virgin Olive Oil Source Accounted for Almost 50% Share of the Global Hydroxytyrosol Market – Fact.MR Survey

Virgin Olive Oil Source Accounted for Almost 50% Share of the Global Hydroxytyrosol Market – Fact.MR Survey4 min read
The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.
The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.
The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Hydroxytyrosol market.
This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Hydroxytyrosol, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Hydroxytyrosol Market.
Key Market Segments Covered
- By Form
- Powder Hydroxytyrosol
- Liquid Hydroxytyrosol
- By Product Type
- Natural Hydroxytyrosol
- 95% Purity
- 20% Purity
- 10% Purity
- Synthetic Hydroxytyrosol
- 95% Purity
- 20% Purity
- 10% Purity
- Natural Hydroxytyrosol
- By Source
- Standard Olive Oil
- Virgin Olive Oil
- Catechol
- By Application
- Application of Hydroxytyrosol in Pharmaceuticals
- Application of Hydroxytyrosol in Nutraceuticals
- Application of Hydroxytyrosol in Functional Food
- Application of Hydroxytyrosol in Dietary Supplements
- Application of Hydroxytyrosol in Cosmetics
- By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- East Asia
- South Asia
- Oceania
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
Fact.MR has profiled the following top hydroxytyrosol suppliers in its report:
- Baoding Faithful Industry Co. ltd
- BIONAP (Bioactive Natural Products)
- Carl Roth
- Chengdu Biopurify Phytochemicals Ltd.
- Devson Impex Private Limited
- DIECKMANN
- Extrasynthese
- Genosa I+D
- Granatumplus
- Hebei Huanhao Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
- Natac Group
- Nutexa Ingredients
- Nutrafur SA
- Oliveda International, Inc.
- Phenobio
- Qenax
- Shanxi Jinjin Chemical Co. Ltd
- Shenyang Phytocare Ingredients
- ShenZhen Dieckmann Bio-pharm Co., Ltd.
- Wacker Chemie AG
The above-mentioned players primarily rely on a mix of organic and inorganic strategies for growth, such as product launches, long-term supply partnerships, and acquisitions, in order to increase their global reach and market share.
North America currently consumes the most hydroxytyrosol produced across the globe, followed by European countries. This is because a large portion of dietary supplement, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries are based in these regions, and hydroxytyrosol plays an important role in these end-use industries.
As per a revised report published by Fact.MR, the global hydroxytyrosol market is anticipated to close in on a valuation of US$ 2 Bn in 2021, and expand at around 7% CAGR through 2031.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
- The hydroxytyrosol market is anticipated to add 1.9X value by 2031 as compared to 2021.
- Cosmetics application captures major chunk equivalent to one-third of the global market, and is set to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 480 Mn during 2021-2031.
- Dietary supplement application is anticipated to gain around 266 BPS and expand at around 9% CAGR over the forecast period of 2021-2031.
- Liquid hydroxytyrosol is anticipated to gain around 330 BPD over the period of 2021-2031, and create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 800 Mn by 2031.
- Virgin olive oil as a source captures a major share equivalent to half of the global hydroxytyrosol market, and is set to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 940 Mn during 2021-2031.
- North America is set to dominate market revenue in 2021, but is expected to lose 466 BPS in its market share by 2031.
- South Asia, on the other hand, is poised to be the growth hotspot during the forecast period, and is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 323 Mn by 2031.
“Plethora of researches to identify newer use cases of hydroxytyrosol to promote market growth,”
says a Fact.MR analyst.
More Valuable Insights on Hydroxytyrosol Market
The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.
