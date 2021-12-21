Pea Milk Market forecasts the market to each US$ 138 Mn by 2031- Fact.MR Report

The global pea milk market is anticipated to surpass a valuation of US$ 138 million by the end of 2030. The spread of COVID-19 is bringing about declining supply of pea milk from one country to another country due to global lockdowns, which eventually diminishes the consumption of pea milk among end consumers. Likewise, declining requests from consumers attributable to the shutdown of hotels, restaurants, and eateries, combined with decrease in production capacity, are factors adversely affecting the growth of the pea milk market.

However, the market will experience a comeback once the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control, as the resuming of F&B establishments universally will enhance the development of the global pea milk market.

Key Takeaways from Pea Milk Market Study

North America is dominating the global pea milk market with a share of around 60%. Primary reason being, easy availability of the product due to high number of brick and mortar stores.

The pea milk market in Asia Pacific is likely to register an absolute dollar opportunity of over US$ 10 million from 2020 to 2030, due to increasing demand for plant-based dairy alternatives in the region.

Pea milk offered in packaging sizes of 48 oz are expected to show strongest growth, owing to its cost efficiency, applicability, and availability.

Rising inclination towards plant-based products among fitness enthusiasts can be one of the factors that will increase demand for health drinks based on pea milk.

Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 40 Million Market forecast value in 2031 USD 138 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 13% from 2021 to 2031 Forecast Period 2021-2031 Historical Data Available for 2016-2020 Market Analysis US$ Mn for Value & Mn Units for Volume Key Regions Covered North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeEast AsiaSouth AsiaOceaniaMiddle East & Africa Key Countries Covered U.SCanadaBrazilMexicoColumbiaGermanyFranceU.KItalyChinaIndiaJapanSouth KoreaAustraliaGCCSouth Africa Key Market Segments Covered FlavorSweetnessPack SizePackaging MaterialEnd UserSales ChannelRegion Key Companies Profiled Ripple FoodsSproudBolthouse FarmsSnappea FoodsQwrkee Foods LtdDevon Garden FoodsVLY FoodsNestle SAFreedom FoodsMighty PeaDrinkstarAsia Pte Ltd Pricing Available upon Request

Flavor Original Flavored Pea Milk Vanilla Flavored Pea Milk Chocolate Flavored Pea Milk Barista Flavored Pea Milk

Sweetness Sweetened Pea Milk Unsweetened Pea Milk

Pack Size 8 oz Pea Milk Packs 25-32 oz Pea Milk Packs 48 oz Pea Milk Packs

Packaging Material Pea Milk in Tetra Packs Pea Milk in PET Bottles

End User Pea Milk for Individual Consumers Pea Milk for HoReCa Pea Milk for Gyms & Cafes

Sales Channel Pea Milk Sales via Brick & Mortar Stores Pea Milk Sales via Online Retail Channels



After reading the Pea Milk Market report, readers can:

Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the growth of the global .

Analyze key regions holding significant share of the total Pea Milk Market revenue.

Study the growth outlook of the global Pea Milk Market scenario, including production, consumption, history and forecast.

Learn consumption pattern and impact of each end use on the Pea Milk Market growth.

Investigate the recent R&D projects performed by each Pea Milk Market player.

The Pea Milk Market report answers important questions which include:

What does the status of the Pea Milk Market?

Pea Milk Market look like after the forecast period?

Which region has the highest contribution to the global Pea Milk Market and why?

Which players remain at the top of the Pea Milk Market?

What opportunities are available for the Pea Milk Market players to expand their production footprint?

Which segment has the maximum impact on the Pea Milk Market?

