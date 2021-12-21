December 21, 2021

The Japan Herald

About Japan, Global Green Energy and Space Market

Pea Milk Market forecasts the market to each US$ 138 Mn by 2031- Fact.MR Report

3 min read
1 hour ago mahendra

The global pea milk market is anticipated to surpass a valuation of US$ 138 million by the end of 2030. The spread of COVID-19 is bringing about declining supply of pea milk from one country to another country due to global lockdowns, which eventually diminishes the consumption of pea milk among end consumers. Likewise, declining requests from consumers attributable to the shutdown of hotels, restaurants, and eateries, combined with decrease in production capacity, are factors adversely affecting the growth of the pea milk market.

Request a Sample of this Report –
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5346

However, the market will experience a comeback once the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control, as the resuming of F&B establishments universally will enhance the development of the global pea milk market.

Key Takeaways from Pea Milk Market Study

  • North America is dominating the global pea milk market with a share of around 60%. Primary reason being, easy availability of the product due to high number of brick and mortar stores.
  • The pea milk market in Asia Pacific is likely to register an absolute dollar opportunity of over US$ 10 million from 2020 to 2030, due to increasing demand for plant-based dairy alternatives in the region.
  • Pea milk offered in packaging sizes of 48 oz are expected to show strongest growth, owing to its cost efficiency, applicability, and availability.
  • Rising inclination towards plant-based products among fitness enthusiasts can be one of the factors that will increase demand for health drinks based on pea milk.

 Get Customized Reports –
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5346

Report Scope

Attribute Details
Market size value in 2021 USD 40 Million
Market forecast value in 2031 USD 138 Million
Growth Rate CAGR of 13% from 2021 to 2031
Forecast Period 2021-2031
Historical Data Available for 2016-2020
Market Analysis US$ Mn for Value & Mn Units for Volume
Key Regions Covered North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeEast AsiaSouth AsiaOceaniaMiddle East & Africa
Key Countries Covered U.SCanadaBrazilMexicoColumbiaGermanyFranceU.KItalyChinaIndiaJapanSouth KoreaAustraliaGCCSouth Africa
Key Market Segments Covered FlavorSweetnessPack SizePackaging MaterialEnd UserSales ChannelRegion
Key Companies Profiled Ripple FoodsSproudBolthouse FarmsSnappea FoodsQwrkee Foods LtdDevon Garden FoodsVLY FoodsNestle SAFreedom FoodsMighty PeaDrinkstarAsia Pte Ltd
Pricing Available upon Request

Speak to our Research Experts –
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=5346

Key Segments Covered

  • Flavor
    • Original Flavored Pea Milk
    • Vanilla Flavored Pea Milk
    • Chocolate Flavored Pea Milk
    • Barista Flavored Pea Milk
  • Sweetness
    • Sweetened Pea Milk
    • Unsweetened Pea Milk
  • Pack Size
    • 8 oz Pea Milk Packs
    • 25-32 oz Pea Milk Packs
    • 48 oz Pea Milk Packs
  • Packaging Material
    • Pea Milk in Tetra Packs
    • Pea Milk in PET Bottles
  • End User
    • Pea Milk for Individual Consumers
    • Pea Milk for HoReCa
    • Pea Milk for Gyms & Cafes
  • Sales Channel
    • Pea Milk Sales via Brick & Mortar Stores
    • Pea Milk Sales via Online Retail Channels

After reading the  Pea Milk Market report, readers can:

  • Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the growth of the global .
  • Analyze key regions holding significant share of the total   Pea Milk Market revenue.
  • Study the growth outlook of the global   Pea Milk Market scenario, including production, consumption, history and forecast.
  • Learn consumption pattern and impact of each end use on the   Pea Milk Market growth.
  • Investigate the recent R&D projects performed by each   Pea Milk Market player.

The Pea Milk Market report answers important questions which include:

  • What does the status of the   Pea Milk Market?
  • Pea Milk Market look like after the forecast period?
  • Which region has the highest contribution to the global   Pea Milk Market and why?
  • Which players remain at the top of the Pea Milk Market?
  • What opportunities are available for the   Pea Milk Market players to expand their production footprint?
  • Which segment has the maximum impact on the Pea Milk Market?

For more insights:
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/557143001/worldwide-revenue-share-of-undercarriage-components-for-mini-excavators-is-expected-to-account-nearly-us-6-5-billion

About Fact.MR
Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us
Unit No: AU-01-H
Gold Tower (AU)
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A
Jumeirah Lakes Towers
Dubai
United Arab Emirates
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.factmr.com/

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Strategic Analysis of Radio Modem Market Key Technological Developments

7 seconds ago amit
3 min read

Rubber Conveyor Belt Market Future Growth Potential, Demand, Analysis By 2028

49 seconds ago amit
3 min read

Flat Glass Market Set to Register healthy CAGR During 2021-2028

2 mins ago amit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

3 min read

Strategic Analysis of Radio Modem Market Key Technological Developments

7 seconds ago amit
3 min read

Rubber Conveyor Belt Market Future Growth Potential, Demand, Analysis By 2028

49 seconds ago amit
3 min read

Flat Glass Market Set to Register healthy CAGR During 2021-2028

2 mins ago amit
3 min read

Mosquito Repellants Market Position, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Competitive Scenario and Analysis By 2028

2 mins ago amit