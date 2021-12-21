Automated Guided Vehicle Market Exhibits Stupendous 12.5% CAGR During Forecast Period 2021-2031

Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts sales of Automated Guided Vehicle to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.

Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global automated guided vehicle market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, navigation technology, battery, application, end-use and region. Vehicle Type Tow Vehicles

Unit Load Carriers

Pallet Trucks

Assembly Line Vehicles

Forklift Trucks

Other Types Navigation Technology Laser Guidance

Magnetic Guidance

Inductive Guidance

Optical Tape Guidance

Vision Guidance

Others Battery Lead Battery

Lithium-Ion Battery

Nickel-based Battery

Others Application Transportation

Storage

Distribution

Assembly

Packaging

Waste Handling End-Use Automotive

Manufacturing

Food & Beverages

Aerospace

Healthcare

Logistics

Retail Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa For customized report:

Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market – Scope of the Report The following report provides forecast and analysis of the global automated guided vehicle market along with the historical data of 2015, estimated data 2020 and forecast data up to 2030 in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (Units), according to a Fact.MR study. The research propounds critical trends that are currently influencing growth within the global automated guided vehicle market along with several macro-economic indicators. This newly published and insightful report on automated guided vehicle sheds light on key dynamics, and their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the global automated guided vehicle market. The report also comprises the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for automated guided vehicle. It also contains value chain analysis, including the key market participants. To provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included a detailed competitive analysis about the key players involved in the market and strategic overviews. The dashboard included in the report provides a detailed comparison of automated guided vehicle manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategies. A list of key companies operating in the automated guided vehicle market provided in the report adds to the credibility of this exhaustive research study. Country-specific assessment on demand for automated guided vehicle has been provided for each regional market, along with the market size valuation and forecast price point assessment, price index and impact analysis of key regional and country-wise dynamics, which were obtained through quotes from numerous automated guided vehicle manufacturers, experts, and suppliers. Y-o-Y growth projections have also been offered on all regional markets incorporated in the report. Moreover, future trends, growth prospects, and other possibilities related to the market have been answered in the report. Logistics and transportation departments across industries are utilizing automated guided vehicles to move items in production facilities, warehouses, and distribution centers. The global automated guided vehicle market is set to exhibit a stupendous 12.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2020 – 2030). Innovation and new developments in installation, control, and monitoring of automated guided vehicles will continue to garner traction. The rising importance of reducing carbon emission by introducing energy efficient intermediate manufacturing processes acts as a central growth driver for the automated guided vehicles market. Speak to our Research Analyst:

Key Takeaways of Automated Guided Vehicles Market Study Tow Vehicles are poised to lead as the vehicle type segments accounts for a humongous 44% of total market value share. The elimination of floor accidents, coupled with adaptability of tow vehicles for narrow paths are driving the demand for this vehicle type segment.

Forklift trucks will offer the most lucrative growth opportunities with a stellar 15% CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing complexity of warehouse space management impels manufacturing units to leverage precision automated guided forklift trucks.

Laser guidance is emerging as the front-runner among navigation technologies used by automated guided vehicles. The efficiency and availability of this navigation technology in major markets is giving this segment 47% of the total market value share.

The highest growth is offered by vision guidance navigation. Increasing demand from oil & gas industries for safe and efficient exploration machines is a central factor for the 14% growth of this segment during the projection period.

Lead batteries account for the largest market share of more than 65% of the total market value. Early adoption of this battery type coupled with favorable durability: price ratio is prime factor behind the growth of this segment.

Nickel batteries present the most gainful opportunities with a stupendous 14.5% CAGR during the forecast period. High energy density of nickel batteries is cited as the main growth driver for this segment.

Europe emerges as the leader of global sales with more than ? of the total market value share. Ubiquitous adoption of industry 4.0 technology across industry verticals is driving the growth of the automated guided vehicle market in this region.

North America accounts for the second largest share of over 23% of the total market value. Increasing demand for high-performance products warrant an increasing demand for precision manufacturing processes which is achieved by employing automated guided vehicles.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, automotive manufacturers are witnessing a drop in orders and production capacities as most of the automotive manufacturing activities involve import of parts and components from China. Many automated guided vehicle manufacturers face hurdles in producing new products. However, it is expected that post pandemic, organizations will increasingly root for automated guided vehicles as a solution to decrease dependency on human labor.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Automated Guided Vehicle Company & brand share analysis : The report offers in-depth Automated Guided Vehicle brand share analysis to estimate percentage of the market covered by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies

: The report offers in-depth Automated Guided Vehicle brand share analysis to estimate percentage of the market covered by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies Automated Guided Vehicle Historical volume analysis : The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Automated Guided Vehicle and projected sales performance for 2021-2031

: The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Automated Guided Vehicle and projected sales performance for 2021-2031 Automated Guided Vehicle Category & segment level analysis : Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels

: Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels Automated Guided Vehicle Consumption by demographics: To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it

To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it Post COVID consumer spending on Automated Guided Vehicle: The Fact MR market survey carefully studies consumer spending behavior post COVID-19. It gauges how prevailing trends have influenced their behavior, subsequently impacting their spending power

