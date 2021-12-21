Digital transformation of end-use industry verticals such as retail, healthcare, and hospitality is propelling the demand for Point-of-Sale (POS) terminals.

Owing to the benefit of digitization such as traceability, security, and tractability, POS terminals market exhibits a robust growth rate of more than 7% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

Advancements in internet connectivity such as 5G will bolster growth of POS terminals during the forecast period. As a result, mobile POS terminals are projected to exhibit high growth during the forecast period. Innovation of POS systems integrated with inventory, merchandising, marketing, and customer relationship management will give manufacturers a competitive edge.

Besides, the business intelligence incorporates evaluation of global POS Terminals market both in terms of value and volume – mn/bn USD and x units. Additionally, a comprehensive analysis of key regions, with their potential for growth, strengths and weaknesses details, and strategic importance is detailed out in the report. This information helps identify high growth regions that players would benefit by keeping a keen eye on.

Investment Prospects

The study by Fact.MR strives to offer multi-dimensional assessment based on analytics derived from a wide range of primary and secondary range. Various industry-wide tools and PESTLE methods are employed at to arrive at evaluations of investment opportunities. The analysts at Fact.MR in particular have been active in taking a closer look at the projections of international bodies and renowned not-for-profit organizations, which include the WHO, IMF, WEF, and FAO. The study highlights recent research and development projects in key end-use industry segments to gauge the future investment pockets in them.

Competitive Assessment

The study on the Point of Sale Terminals market provides a comprehensive analysis of the key dynamics that shape the competitive landscape. The evaluation takes a closer look at the recent collaborations and partnerships entered by various players to consolidate their positions in the Point of Sale Terminals market.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Centerm Information Co., LTD.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

Hewlett-Packard Inc.

Hisense

Key Segments

The global point-of-sale terminals market is segmented on the basis of product, component, deployment, application and region.

Product Fixed POS Terminal

Mobile POS Terminal Component Hardware

Software

Services

Mining

Metal Fabrication Deployment On-Premise

Cloud Application Restaurants

Hospitality

Healthcare

Retail

Warehouse

Entertainment

Others

Interested stakeholders and market participants should access the report to get a wide range of information. Some of the important ones are:

Which regional markets are expected to be likely outlier to the common trends?

Which countries in key regional markets will contribute sizable shares in the Point of Sale Terminals market?

The demand among which end users will witness highest rise during the forecast period? What are COVID-19 implication on Point of Sale Terminals market and learn how businesses can respond, manage and mitigate the risks?

What are major areas that are currently witnessing investments in research and development?

What are some of the regulations that might change the course of the growth of the market?

Which technologies will bring fresh streams of revenues for market players?

Which end-use segment is expected to generate the major share of global revenues in the Point of Sale Terminals market?

Which product/solution segments will account for the dominant share in the Point of Sale Terminals market by the end of the assessment period?

