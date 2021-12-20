Cyclopentasiloxane Market To Witness A Healthy Y-O-Y Growth During 2021-2031

Global Cyclopentasiloxane Market Overview

Global Cyclopentasiloxane market is about to witness projecting growth in the upcoming years due to rising vigilance about personal care. Cyclopentasiloxane is used in cosmetics; provides excellent spreading, speedy evaporation, leaving no residue or build-up, leaving a uniquely soft feel and lubricity, non-greasy feel, non-occlusive, non-irritating, odourless, colourless, and non-stain. Global market for Dimethicone is estimated to witness a healthy CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2028.

The cyclopentasiloxane market is primarily driven by the trends in skin care, hair care, oral care, cosmetics and toiletries. Increasing awareness about personal grooming and lifestyles are improving the Cyclopentasiloxane market globally. This results in the growth of the global cyclopentasiloxane market in the forecast period and is projected to further open new opportunities for the cyclopentasiloxane market in the near future.

Global Cyclopentasiloxane Market Segmentation

The global Cyclopentasiloxane market can be segmented on the basis of product type as:

Purity: 99%

Purity: 98%

Purity: 97%

The global cyclopentasiloxane market can be segmented on the basis of application as:

Skin Care Products

Cosmetics

Hair Care

AP/Deo

The global Cyclopentasiloxane market can be segmented on the basis of the geographical region as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Global Cyclopentasiloxane Market Key Players

Some of the key market participants in the global cyclopentasiloxane market are:

Dow Corning Corporation

Grant Industries, Inc.

KCC Beauty

Shin-Etsu Silicones

Wacker Chemie AG

Kobo Products, Inc.

Batai Chemical Co., Ltd.

Seiwa Kasei Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology Co., Ltd.

Sasol Performance Chemicals

Sunjin Beauty Science

Global Cyclopentasiloxane Market Dynamics

Increased Skin Issues to Spur the Use of Skin Softeners and Moisturizers

An increase in many skin problems such as eczema is observed at a global level. Various skin and laser surgeries and topical therapies are usually used to treat such diseases on the skin. However, these skin and laser surgeries are generally expensive, due to which peoples are opting for topical therapies to treat related skin disorders. Topical treatments include creams, lotions, gels, serums and other medicines that are used as per medical prescription. This has created a big opportunity for companies involved in cyclopentasiloxane market.

