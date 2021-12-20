Baby Gates Market 2031: Global Demand, Key Players, Overview, Supply And Consumption Analysis

Global Baby Gates Market: Overview

Baby gates are safety devices installed in houses with children below 6 years of age. Baby Gates are essential baby safety products used by caregivers and parents. Baby gates are used to block the doorway, top of stairs, bottom of the stairs and outdoor spaces. Baby gates are generally customized depending upon the age of the child and the location in which the product needs to be installed. The growing demand for secure and safer home environment has increased the demand for baby gates.

The growth of baby safety gears due to increased spending on children products, growing childbirth and rising consumer awareness towards the necessity of child safety products has boosted the growth of baby gates’ market.

Global Baby Gates Market: Segmentation

The global baby gates market can be segmented on the basis of product type as:

Hardware-Mounted Baby Gates

Pressure-Mounted Baby Gates

Freestanding Baby Gates

The global baby gates market can be segmented on the basis of material type as:

Wood Baby Gates

Plastic Baby Gates

Metal Baby Gates

Fabric Baby Gates

The global baby gates market can be segmented on the basis of the price range as:

Low

Medium

High

The global baby gates market can be segmented on the basis of width as:

Less than 24 Inch

24 Inch to 36 Inch

36 inch to 48 Inch

48 Inch to 60 Inch

60 Inch & Above

The global baby gates market can be segmented on the basis sales channel as:

Modern Trade

Specialty Stores

Departmental Stores

Online Stores

Other Sales Channel

The global baby gates market can be segmented on the basis of the regions as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Global Baby Gates Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the Baby Gates market are:

Cardinal Gates

Summer Infant Products

Dorel Juvenile Group (Safety 1st)

Tee-Zed Products (Dream Baby)

Evenflo

GMI

North States Industries

KidCo

Lascal/Regal Lager

Regalo International

TOMY International

Munchkin, Inc

Other Key Players

Manufacturers are offering a varied range of baby gates owing to the increasing demand for personalized baby safety products. Increasing penetration of baby gates in nurseries and day care centers is expected to result in outstanding market growth throughout the forecast period.

Additionally, baby gates manufacturers provide products in different material, colors along with safe and secure construction, latches and hardware according to the place of use such as top of stairs, bottom of the stairs, etc. Such developments and innovations are expected to boost the growth of the overall baby gates market over the forecast period. Also, growth in the consumer base due to increasing number of certified players of baby safety product (baby gates) in developed countries has increased the sales of baby gates. Increasing expenditure by parents on baby safety products, growing government campaigns and children safety regulation on baby safety products has increased the adoption of the baby gates, which is expected to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, the baby gates industry is investing highly in research and development activities to improve the product to meet the required standards needed to increase their sales.

