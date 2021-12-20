Portable Conveyor Belt Market foreseen to grow exponentially over 2031

Manufacturers have invested in researching on new technologies for developing novel and power-efficient portable conveyor belts. This aspect has been favoring the growth of the global market, as newly developed portable conveyor belts come with a wide application scope, and with increased capabilities and features.

Covid-19 pandemic resulted in declining the demand for portable conveyor belts in 2020. As production and supply chains were disrupted, the sales level went extremely down which forced the manufacturers to suspend their operations globally.

Local as well as leading players suffered heavy losses due to suspension in their operations whereas in 2021, the restrictions have been lifted up enabling the production centers to restart their operations. In 2021, business firms have shifted to online platforms for selling the conveyor belts through online modes creating an ease for the customers. Online modes are enabling the firms to overcome the losses suffered in the past and to boost the demand throughout the world.

Trending Industry 4.0 to Impact the Adoption of Portable Conveyor Belts

The manufacturing sector has witnessed a paradigm shift with the implementation of Industry 4.0 across various industrial sectors. With the growing trend of automation, manufacturing units have implemented Industry 4.0 standards to reduce machine downtime, reduce labor inefficiencies, enhance production, relatively reduce ROI (return on investment) duration, and more importantly achieve high quality manufacturing.

In all automation processes, material handling through conveyor systems has been a pivotal factor. Portable conveyor belts are a key element across automated factories, which are used in material transportation, used as a buffer in between processes, and metering out products.

With Industry 4.0 in its growth phase, the demand for portable conveyor belts has dramatically increased across various industries such as textile manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage processing, and the mining industry, to name a few.

Demand for Mixed Model Assembly with Enhanced Conveyor System to Further the Growth of the Global Portable Conveyor Belt Market

Increasing complexities in production systems have accelerated the demand for conveyors belts. Currently, the growing demand for mixed model assembly lines, as they offer high processing speeds, is generating good opportunities for portable conveyor systems, simultaneously making it challenging for engineers.

In addition, the ongoing drive towards high throughput and flexible conveyor systems is expected to fuel the adoption of portable conveyor belts in the coming years. Manufacturers of portable conveyor belts are integrating smart components such as sensors, controllers, motors, and drives to enable new capabilities and features such as controlled motion and efficient product delivery without stoppages.

