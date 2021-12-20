CBD Extraction Equipment Market Set To Witness An Uptick During 2021 to 2031

CBD stands for Cannabidiol and is not readily available in the nature for its utilization. Therefore CBD is extracted utilizing an CBD extraction equipment. CO2 extractor, alcohol extractor are the two major equipment extensively used to extract the cannabidiol across the industry of the two mentioned extraction equipment types, alcohol and carbon dioxide. Carbon dioxide extraction equipment is extensively used owing to the high CBD purity and worth obtained. Carbon Dioxide CBD extraction equipment consists of pump, extractor, cyclone separator, Carbon dioxide tank and a collection vessel. Carbon dioxide used for extraction process is completely pressurized and the extraction process done is completely under sub-critical process. This process ensures lower infusion of carbon dioxide or impurities in the product and the CBD obtained could be used for producing CBD infused drinks or for formulation drugs.

Different unsafe and low cost of CBD extraction equipment are available in the market which could also be quoted as substitutes for alcohol and carbon dioxide extractors. They are hydrocarbon extractors where butane and propane are the extracting chemical which are used to effuse and extract the CBD. Therefore, CBD produced is impure and contains high ppm of butane and propane. This factor is set to enhance the utilization of the Carbon dioxide and alcohol CBD extraction equipment by the majority of the industrialists.

CBD Extraction Equipment Market: Key Players

Being a moderately consolidated CBD Extraction Equipment market, players have a dominant presence across regions through efficient distribution networks.

Joda Technology

Extrakt Lab

Accudyne Systems

Taiwan Supercritical

Isolate Extraction

Eden Labs

Vitalis Extraction

Green Mill and other

key players are amongst the prominent players in CBD Extraction Equipment market accounting for over 65% of the market revenues. Though, regional groups including North America and Europe backing the local manufacturers are presenting challenges to global players offering their products at higher price points which in turn is significantly disturbing the overall CBD Extraction Equipment market revenues.

Segmentation Analysis of CBD Extraction Equipment Market:

The global CBD Extraction Equipment market is divided into four segments: by type, by application, by end-use and by geographical regions.

Based on the type, the CBD Extraction Equipment market has been segmented as follows:

CO2 Extraction

Hemp Extraction

Hydrocarbon Extraction

Conventional Solvent (Ethanol, Methanol) Extraction

Others

Based on the application, the CBD Extraction Equipment market has been segmented as follows:

Laboratory

Production Factory

Based on the end-user, CBD Extraction Equipment market has been segmented as follows:

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverages

Others

CBD Extraction Equipment Market: COVID-19 Impact Insights

CBD extraction equipment is mostly based out of investment that potential CBD manufacturer would like to put investment into. COVID-19 has reduced the investor confidence with respect to the growing barriers of the CBD trade. Reduction of CBD supply and strong demand has disrupted the supply chain of the CBD as well as CBD extraction equipment.

Extensive use of CBD from recreational use to pharmaceutical formulation has endured the COVID-19 barriers and is set to provide a strong demand wave post-lockdown across the globe. This is anticipated to enhance the potential of CBD and is anticipated to reduce the savings and to enhance the CBD manufacturer’s investment in procuring CBD extraction equipment.

CBD Extraction Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

Based on regional bifurcation, the report CBD extraction equipment market could be divided into six different regions including North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania and Middle East & Africa. The North America region is the dominant player of the CBD equipment market. North American countries such as the United States of America and Canada have legalized cannabis for the pharmaceutical industry and other uses. The region accounts for more than one-third of the global demand for the CBD and CBD extraction equipment as well.

The CBD Extraction Equipment Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The CBD Extraction Equipment Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (UK, Germany, Spain, France, BENELUX, Italy, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia & Oceania (India, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of South Asia & Oceania)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA)

The CBD Extraction Equipment Market Report Highlights:

A detailed overview of the parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

