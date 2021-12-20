Pyruvate Synthase Market Estimated To Flourish At By 2021 – 2031

Pyruvate synthase, as the name suggests is an enzyme that is used for catalysing the synthesis reaction of pyruvate into acetyl-CoA and vice versa. Pyruvate which is a conjugate base with the formula CH3COO- is an intermediate found in several vital metabolic activities occurring within the cell. Pyruvate synthase belongs to the family of oxidoreductases and is known by many names such as pyruvate oxidoreductase, pyruvate synthetase, pyruvate: ferredoxin oxidoreductase and pyruvic-ferredoxin oxidoreductase. However, the systematic name of this oxide class is pyruvate: ferredoxin 2-oxidoreductase (CoA-acetylating).

Pyruvate synthase primarily participates in four major metabolic pathways happening in the cell namely, butanoate metabolism, pyruvate metabolism, propanoate metabolism and CO2 fixation reaction respectively. For instance, acetyl-CoA is a molecule that plays a major role in many biochemical reactions such as in proteins, carbohydrates as well as in lipid metabolism activities. Its primary functions is to deliver the acetyl group to the citric acid cycle for the oxidation process to take place and energy to be produced. Pyruvate synthase catalysis this reaction between pyruvate (conjugate base) and CoA to produce acetyl-CoA, Carbon dioxide and reduced ferredoxin.

Pyruvate Synthase Market: Key Players

Being a fragmented market, players lack dominance over the global market and face stiff competition from other regional and private label players along with already existing global manufacturers and distributors such as

Enzyme manufacturers USA

Merck Sigma Aldrich

Creative enzymes among others.

In the sense of the rapid growth in the pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and biomedical markets in many developed regions, the majority of the world’s leading pyruvate synthase manufacturing companies target developed regions to increase manufacturing and distribution capability.

Pyruvate Synthase market: Segmentation

The global Pyruvate synthase market has been segregated into the following seven segments- form, function and geographical region

On the basis of Form, Pyruvate synthase market has been segmented as follows:

Liquid

Lyophilized Powder

On the basis of function, Pyruvate synthase market has been segmented as follows:

Pyruvate Metabolism

Propanoate Metabolism

Butanoate Metabolism

Reductive Carboxylate Cycle

On the basis of region, Pyruvate synthase market has been segmented as follows:

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East & Africa

COVID-19 Impact Insights

The rapid increase of COVID-19 cases to a pandemic has badly affected the market trends and categories of cosmetics as well. COVID-19 pandemic has forced countries to impose lockdowns across the globe, to try and flatten the global active cases curve. Also, measures have been taken worldwide regulating people’s movement have created disruptions in the supply of personal care goods.

The production stoppages caused by the pandemic would put tremendous stress on the operating expenses from the manufacturing standpoint. COVID-19 pandemic has presented massive disruptions in the demand-supply equilibrium across multiple industries, leading towards economic losses at a global level. This has disrupted almost every market and the pyruvate synthase market has also been affected largely.

Moreover, these lockdowns were not properly implemented in many countries leading to a spike in the overall active cases in the region. It is almost a year since the first strain of COVID-19 was detected and now there is news stating that there is a third wave of COVID-19 with newer cases being reported every day in 2021.

This has led to multiple newer forms of weekly lockdowns and further deteriorating the supply chain flow which just seemed to have been started in a phased manner. Besides, the reopening of the industries has opened the gates to the manufacturers to supply pyruvate synthase once again.

On the other side of the COVID implications coin, Tier-2 manufacturers are struggling to manufacture and channel the product in the market owing to the higher marginal loss and partial demand from the market. Considering the aforementioned factors, the market is set to resuscitate completely by Q1 of FY2022.

Pyruvate Synthase: Regional Outlook

The global pyruvate synthase market is segmented into six regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania and MEA. Among the above-mentioned regions, East Asia accounted for a majority of the market share in the global pyruvate synthase market owing to the high adoption of pyruvate synthase within the biochemical industry.

However, the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry was dominated majorly by North America in 2020. This is because of numerous strategic pharmaceutical collaborations in this area, in particular among well-established and early-stage firms. Moreover, in global drug spending per capita, the U.S. holds the leading spot.

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The Pyruvate Synthase Market Regional Analysis Includes: North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (UK, Germany, Spain, France, BENELUX, Italy, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia & Oceania (India, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand , Rest of South Asia & Oceania)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA)

Changing Pyruvate synthase market dynamics in the industry

In-depth Pyruvate synthase market segmentation

Historical, current and projected Pyruvate synthase market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments in Pyruvate synthase market

Competitive landscape of Pyruvate synthase market

Strategies of key players and products offered in Pyruvate synthase market

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on Pyruvate synthase market performance

